Tropical depression 'Isang' enters PAR, but unlikely to make landfall

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression on Thursday entered the Philippines’ weather monitoring area, but is unlikely to directly affect the country throughout its stay, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Tropical Depression “Isang,” whose center was last spotted 1,410 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packs winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA forecasts that Isang will remain far from the Philippine archipelago and will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday morning or afternoon.

Isang is expected to remain a tropical depression and may weaken into a low pressure area by Monday or even earlier.