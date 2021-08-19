IACAT warns public vs fake email seeking help to purchase gift cards

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) warned the public of a fake email pretending to be an official of the panel and seeking assistance to purchase eBay gift cards.

The IACAT, led by the Department of Justice, issued an advisory after it received reports that someone using executivedirector1028@gmail.com claiming to be IACAT Executive Director Jinky Dedumo.

“The said email address requests for assistance in the alleged procurement of eBay gift cards,” the council said.

The IACAT stressed that its executive director only uses jpdedumo.iacat@gmail.com and jpdedumo@gmail.com email accounts. “Messages coming from a different email address than that of the official ones… shall be dealt with conscientiously, as these neither originate from IACAT, the Department of Justice, nor the Executive Director,” it added.

This comes after the DOJ reported that it received reports that someone pretending to be Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sends email using osecmig1@gmail.com. The user has been asking help in buying iTunes gift cards, supposedly to be donated to patients at hospice care units.

The DOJ said Guevarra is using osecmig@gmail.com and osec@doj.gov.ph email accounts.

The IACAT asked those who may have received the emails to report it as spam and report activities of the same nature to the nearest police station or call the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Hotline Number for assistance. They may be reached through:

+639155898506 (Globe)

+639618298033 (Smart)

The DOJ’s Office of the Cybercrime is looking into the fake email address claiming to be Guevarra. — Kristine Joy Patag