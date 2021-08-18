365,040 Pfizer doses, part of purchased supply, arrive in Philippines

Screengrab shows the plane carrying more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the NAIA Terminal 3 on August 18, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday got 365,040 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the supply the government purchased.

State-run PTV reported an Air Hong Kong plane carrying the jabs landed this evening at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay.

The evening delivery had 313,560 doses. Another 51,480 arrived in Cebu earlier Wednesday.

Davao, one of the three locations in the country with storage capacity for Pfizer, will get the same number of doses as Cebu.

The newly arrived doses are part of the 40 million in total that the government secured with the US manufacturer in June.

This brings the number of procured Pfizer doses delivered to the Philippines to 2.11 million.

Some 2.47 million doses, meanwhile, were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Tuesday that the country is expecting the arrival of six million doses this week. That includes four million doses of Sinovac, another million of Sinopharm, as well as Moderna and AstraZeneca doses.

Latest numbers showed 12.74 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the 70 million that government hopes to inoculate this year.

Some 15.56 million, meanwhile, have received their initial dose. — with reports from Philstar.com intern Siegfred Aldous Lacerna