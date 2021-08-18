LGUs urged: Tap sign language interpreters to assist the deaf, mute in vaccination sites

Individuals under the A4 priority group are inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine as the local government of Quezon City launches their QC ProtekTODO Bakuna Nights program at the city hall open grounds on June 16, 2021. The program aims to inoculate working individuals who cannot visit vaccination sites during the day due to their work schedules.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday urged local governments to tap sign language interpreters to assist deaf and mute recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is important that we can fully support our PWDs (persons with disabilities) especially since not everyone has guardians," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said in a statement written in Filipino.

"My call to other LGUs is to provide sign language interpreters so that our deaf and mute can communicate with government employees when it comes to vaccination as well as when they receive financial assistance."

Republic Act No. 11106 or the Filipino Sign Language (FSL) Act, which Gatchalian co-authored, recognizes the FSL as the national sign language of the Philippines.

The law mandates that the FSL be recognized, promoted and supported as the medium of official communication in all transactions involving the deaf.

Gatchalian's call comes as the Philippine government races to vaccinate some 50 to 60 million people before the year is out — a downgrade from its previous goal of inoculating some 70 million Filipinos to attain herd immunity.

Figures from the government as of August 16 show that some 12.74 million or 11.43% of the country's total 109.03 million population have been fully vaccinated since the life-saving jabs were first rolled out in March.

Some 15.57 million or 14.28% have received a first dose. — Bella Perez-Rubio