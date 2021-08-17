Labor chief Bello contracts coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Tuesday.

The labor department said Bello, who is fully vaccinated, is asymptomatic and is quarantining in his hometown of Ilagan City in Isabela.

COVID-19 vaccination can help prevent transmission and infection, but is not a guarantee that a vaccinated person will not contract the disease.

Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of getting severe COVID-19 and reduce the need to get hospitalized.

The labor department said that Bello “remains on top of his health” and continues to work as labor chief.

It added that Bello had been receiving officials and guests at his office and travelling to various parts of the country distributing cash aid to workers affected by the pandemic before testing positive.

The Department of Health has repeatedly stressed that vaccinated people should still practice safety measures like wearing face masks and face shields and physical distancing. People are also advised to stay at home to avoid the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. — Xave Gregorio