Philippines sees 10,035 new COVID-19 casesÂ 
Commuters waiting for a ride at the EDSA bus carousel at Bagong Barrio Station during the Metro Manila-wide hard lockdown on August 10, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday tallied 10,035 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,765,675.



August 16 marks a week, or seven straight days, of officials reporting more than 10,000 additional infections.



The Department of Health said six laboratories did not submit test results. "The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday."



    
	
  • Active cases: 105,787 or 6.0% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 10,858, bringing the number to 1,629,426
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 96, or now 30,462 in total
Solons back COA after Duterte tirade



    
	
  • Several lawmakers objected to President Rodrigo Duterte's comments telling state auditors to refrain from doing their annual reports on government agencies. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III is the latest Duterte Cabinet member to contract the COVID-19. DOLE said he is asymptomatic and is under isolation.
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Philippine Hospital Association said health facilities still have not received more than P86 billion in their claims from the state insurer PhilHealth from January 2020 to end-June this year. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • A health official said the government's One Hospital Command Center is now getting the same number of calls per day as it did in March to April, or an average of 450 to 480 calls daily.
  • Latest
  • Trending
