




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH poll: 4 in 10 Filipino adults drink alcohol, 15% smoke tobacco products
Photo taken November 20, 2019 shows a vape shop owner takes a puff in Manila. 
The STAR/Edd Gumban

                     

                        

                           
DOH poll: 4 in 10 Filipino adults drink alcohol, 15% smoke tobacco products

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 10:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A mobile phone health survey conducted by the Department of Health showed that alcohol consumption of Filipinos remains high while 15.5% of adult Filipinos smoke tobacco products, showing continued exposure to factors linked to non-communicable diseases.



In a statement on Tuesday, the DOH said they found in a poll that “on alcohol use, consumption was high” with 40.1% of Filipinos reporting they drank alcohol 30 days prior to the survey.





“Alcohol use was higher in men compared to women, with 51.4% of men and 28.9% of women reporting current drinking use,” it said.



The health survey focused on five associated non-communicable diseases (NCD) risk factors, tobacco use, alcohol use, diet, diabetes and hypertension. It was conducted through mobile phone with 3,087 Filipinos randomly selected as respondents.



In an earlier release, the DOH said the World Health Organization-Western Pacific Regional Office noted that “a significant proportion of Filipino adults continue to be exposed to NCD risks of tobacco and alcohol use, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity.”



“This makes millions of Filipinos vulnerable in developing NCDs in the future. In the Philippines, NCDs are the country's top causes of deaths,” it said in an October 2020 release on the launch of its NCD mobile survey part 2.



In the same survey, the DOH said it found that 33.1% or one in three adult Filipinos reported drinking six or more on a single occasion. Men (43.2%) reported higher rates of heavy drinking occasions, compared to women (22.9%), it added.



On tobacco use, the health department said the poll revealed that 15.5% of Filipino adults are tobacco smokers. It said that 22.6 of men and 8.5% of women are smoking tobacco.



One in 10 adult men or 13.4% of men smoke tobacco products daily, compared to 4.4% in women. “Men also reported higher rates of smokeless tobacco use, 6.2% among men, compared to 1.6% among women,” it added.



Diet, diabetes and hypertension



In the same survey, the DOH said that nine out of ten or 90.1% said they consume less than the recommended five servings of fruits or vegetables daily, with less than 1% reporting that they consume fruits or vegetables daily.



Consumption of salty food, however, was high with 60.2% or three in five Filipinos saying they always or often add salt when cooking or preparing food.



“Two out of five (39.5%) adult Filipinos always or often added salt or salty sauces to their food before eating, and approximately one-third (31.4%) of adult Filipinos reported always or often eating processed foods high in salt,” the DOH said.



One out of ten Filipinos also reported having been diagnosed with raised blood sugar or diabetes (14.1% among men and 11.3% among women), it added.



“Of these, half (49.2%) were currently under diabetes medication. One-quarter of adult Filipinos (25.8%) reported ever being told that they were hypertensive by their doctor or health professional, and 54.5% were currently on medications to control their hypertension,” the DOH added.



Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the results of the survey “will provide the DOH supplementary national data in addressing NCDs in the country even as we make health services more available and responsive to more people and move towards Universal Health Care.”  — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      TOBACCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Air purifiers don't protect vs COVID-19, give false sense of security                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Air purifiers don't protect vs COVID-19, give false sense of security


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that the agency does not recommend the use of wearable air purifiers, citing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vote buying by GCash? Comelec, BSP to keep watch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vote buying by GCash? Comelec, BSP to keep watch


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, vote buying is a challenge that the Commission on Elections still has to contend with in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacking uniform vaccine card, OFWs face host countries&rsquo; ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacking uniform vaccine card, OFWs face host countries’ ban


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thousands, if not millions, of fully inoculated overseas Filipino workers run the risk of being denied entry by their host...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoy repatriation from Kabul underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoy repatriation from Kabul underway


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirty-two Filipinos have been repatriated from Afghanistan and 19 more are set to leave immediately, the Department of Foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Research, economic studies&rsquo; undertaken for Sara&rsquo;s 2022 run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Research, economic studies’ undertaken for Sara’s 2022 run


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A senior ally of President Duterte yesterday said they are in the process of providing an “in-depth research and economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 30% of ECQ aid in NCR disbursed &ndash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30% of ECQ aid in NCR disbursed – Palace


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost 30 percent of the P11.2-billion ayuda or cash aid allotted by the national government for low-income individuals have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government experts not as worried over COVID-19 Lambda variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government experts not as worried over COVID-19 Lambda variant


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infectious diseases expert Edsel Salvaña said Lambda is considered a variant of interest, a level lower than variants...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 years since Kian's murder, groups seek accountability for other 'drug war' deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 years since Kian's murder, groups seek accountability for other 'drug war' deaths


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We must continue to assert the value of human life and dignity, and cease regarding others as mere collateral damages in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart technologies aim to reduce the climate risks Filipino farmers face
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart technologies aim to reduce the climate risks Filipino farmers face


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Project SARAI aims to reduce climate risks by providing farmers with site-specific crop advisories, which are targeted for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities have vowed to look into reports that a man was able to avail of a Moderna jab in Quezon City this month despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with