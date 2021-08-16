




































































 




   







   















Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first
Senior citizens line up for their scheduled vaccination in Pateros on Friday.
Palace to people seeking 'booster' shots: Let others get vaccinated first

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 5:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday urged the public to wait until the majority of the population gets vaccinated for COVID-19 before seeking a booster shot as the Philippines contends with a limited supply of pandemic jabs.



Authorities have vowed to look into reports that a man was able to avail of a Moderna jab in Quezon City this month despite getting fully vaccinated with Sinovac shots in Mandaluyong last May.





The health department has not approved the administering of booster shots to fully vaccinated persons, citing the lack of data about its safety.



"We are not tolerating that (getting booster shots) because many remain unvaccinated. Our appeal is since all vaccines provide protection, so let us wait for the majority of our countrymen to be vaccinated before we seek booster shots," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.



"The vaccine is the only way to end this pandemic. Let us allow everyone to achieve population protection before we get booster shots," he added.



Getting a booster shot would violate the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the Food and Drug Authority, which only allows two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



RELATED: Gov't told: Hold solon responsible over getting 4 COVID-19 vaccine shots



Roque said exceptions can be made for overseas Filipino workers, including seafarers whose employers require specific vaccine brands.



"But at the same time, if you are a seafarer and you need a particular brand, do not get yourself injected with another brand. Get a brand required by your employers so we can give the other vaccines to others who also need them," the Palace spokesman said.



Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered the filing of charges against persons who allegedly got third doses of pandemic jabs in the city.



A total of 27.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the Philippines as of August 15. More than 15 million have received their first dose while 12.56 million have availed of their second shot.



Metro Manila mayors aim to administer 250,000 doses of COVID-19 jabs per day while the capital region is on a two-week lockdown, which started August 6 and will lapse on August 20 at the earliest.



The capital region, home to more than 12 million people, has been classified as "high risk" because of the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.



Asked if the Palace is satisfied with the vaccine rollout in Metro Manila, Roque replied: "Cases are on the rise so many people are hesitant to go out. But it (number of vaccines administered daily) is not that low. If our target is (250,000), we are reaching about 230,000 a day. So, that is not bad at all."



"If we continue, we will achieve our goal to distribute four million (doses) in Metro Manila before the end of our ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). So we are on our way to vaccinating at least 50 percent of our population here in Metro Manila," he added.



The government aims to vaccinate at least 50 million people before the end of the year. 



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

