Public urged: Avoid hoarding oxygen tanks, medical equipment

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Philippine National Police asked the public to avoid hoarding medical equipment and supplies, particularly oxygen tanks.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that the police would be on the lookout for individuals who hoard medical equipment and supplies at this time of a public health crisis.

Eleazar called on the public to report to authorities if they have information on hoarding of medical equipment and supplies by some unscrupulous individuals, adding that the PNP would closely coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry on the matter.

"Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the PNP reminds the public to avoid hoarding oxygen tanks and other medical equipment and supplies," Eleazar said. "The PNP will continue to be vigilant to prevent the hoarding of oxygen tanks and other medical equipment and supplies."

To recall, photos by The Freeman in early August showed residents of Cebu City flocking to suppliers of oxygen tanks, with prices in one store ranging from P3,500 up to P8,950.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has said there is currently no shortage in the supply of medical grade oxygen but urged the public not to hoard oxygen tanks at home so that the supply could circulate and avert a shortage.

"Oxygen tanks and other medical equipment and supplies are important now that we are in the midst of a pandemic so hopefully we can care for our neighbors especially those who need them the most," Eleazar said.

Both the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation have signaled their intent to probe the issue.

PNP urges cooperation amid Lambda variant threat

In a separate statement later Monday, Eleazar also called on the public to abide by minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols.

This, after the Department of Health disclosed that the first Lambda variant case of the pathogen in the Philippines is a 35-year-old female who has already recovered from the disease.

Eleazar also directed all police offices and units to closely monitor developments on the detection of the Lambda variant in the country.

“It is unfortunate that amid the continuous increase of COVID-19 cases and despite our repeated pleas and warnings, the number of violators we catch continues to rise especially in Metro Manila and the four neighboring areas,” Eleazar said.

The capital region, home to 13.4 million people, remains under enhanced community quarantine until August 20. It is unclear if another extension is in the works, though local chief executives have expressed opposition to the idea.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.74 million coronavirus infections in the country, 102,748 of which are still classified as active cases.