




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns â€” presidential adviser
Individuals rest on flattened boxes as they wait in line to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila on the midnight of Aug. 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. Members of the Manila Police District take note of the basic profile of the people waiting in line as they may be issued tickets for violating the prevailing curfew under the GCQ with heightened restrictions. Some individuals started falling in line at the vaccination site as early as 6 p.m. on Wednesday. 
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns — presidential adviser

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2021 - 5:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local government units should work to vaccinate at least 70% of their populations to prevent further lockdowns, a presidential adviser said.



In a statement, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, also founder of Go Negosyo, said vaccinating more people and restricting the movements of those who are unvaccinated will help keep more places open.





"When we talk of allowing only the vaccinated to enter public places like malls and restaurants, we can only do this in an LGU once we have achieved the target of getting 70 to 80 percent vaccinations in that LGU," he said.



He said the unvaccinated "can be protected" by limiting their movements to home and work would create "bubbles for fully vaccinated people [that] would enable certain places to be lockdown-free, and thus give a chance for businesses to recover."



He said pandemic responses "should be toward moving to allowing an environment to be lockdown-free. We should aim for a future that is lockdown-free for the whole country."



Concepcion said the Philippines can take cues from New York City, "where vaccinations are mandated for a range of indoor gatherings in order to encourage increased immunizations." 



The Philippines has had to contend with a tight supply of vaccines against COVID-19, with some LGUs having to suspend their inoculation programs while waiting for more doses to administer.



Fear over not being to leave home during the Enhanced Community Quarantine, compounded by rumors and misinformation that the unvaccinated will not get financial aid, is seen to have contributed to crowding in vaccination sites in Metro Manila this month. The DOH also stressed that vaccine supply has been too thin to allow for special treatment of vaccinated people.



Concepcion said he and pandemic response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. hold the view that the arrival of more vaccine shipments in September will help the National Capital Region get enough doses to vaccinate the 70-80% of their populations needed to achieve her immunity.  



"We have locked down three times already. Nobody likes lockdowns. With the efforts of the private sector, LGUs and [Inter-Agency Task Force], our massive vaccination drive will put an end to lockdown," Concepcion said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital vaccination certificates to be issued next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital vaccination certificates to be issued next month


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The issuance of COVID-19 vaccination certificates is expected to start next month, the Bureau of Quarantine said yesterd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ordinances to penalize 3rd shot recipients sought
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ordinances to penalize 3rd shot recipients sought


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units in Metro Manila were urged to issue ordinances that would penalize individuals who would use government-procured...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OWWA says cash aid for OFWs on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OWWA says cash aid for OFWs on hold


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The cash assistance program for overseas Filipino workers displaced by the pandemic has been put on hold due to lack of funds,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Employers join call vs lockdown extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Employers join call vs lockdown extension


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Employers Confederation of the Philippines has joined other business groups in opposing an extended lockdown, citing the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments low use of funds meant to subsidize public transportation


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It doesn't make sense that in a crisis situation, there are a lot of funds being allocated but are going unused," Robredo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns &mdash; presidential adviser
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns — presidential adviser


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has had to contend with a tight supply of vaccines against COVID-19, with some LGUs having to suspend their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxygen supply enough, but tank turnaround slow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxygen supply enough, but tank turnaround slow


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country has enough supply of medical oxygen, but the problem lies in the slow turnaround in the return of empty cylinder...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abalos: Still no MMC decision on ECQ extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abalos: Still no MMC decision on ECQ extension


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Metro Manila Council has not decided on extending the enhanced community quarantine for the National Capital Region.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace to submit proposed 2022 budget to Congress on August 23
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace to submit proposed 2022 budget to Congress on August 23


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is set to submit the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022 to Congress on Aug. 23, the House...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in Afghanistan


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine government is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, as more cities fall under Taliban control ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with