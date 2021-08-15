Inoculate more, create 'bubbles for fully vaccinated' to avoid lockdowns â€” presidential adviser

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units should work to vaccinate at least 70% of their populations to prevent further lockdowns, a presidential adviser said.

In a statement, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, also founder of Go Negosyo, said vaccinating more people and restricting the movements of those who are unvaccinated will help keep more places open.

"When we talk of allowing only the vaccinated to enter public places like malls and restaurants, we can only do this in an LGU once we have achieved the target of getting 70 to 80 percent vaccinations in that LGU," he said.

He said the unvaccinated "can be protected" by limiting their movements to home and work would create "bubbles for fully vaccinated people [that] would enable certain places to be lockdown-free, and thus give a chance for businesses to recover."

He said pandemic responses "should be toward moving to allowing an environment to be lockdown-free. We should aim for a future that is lockdown-free for the whole country."

Concepcion said the Philippines can take cues from New York City, "where vaccinations are mandated for a range of indoor gatherings in order to encourage increased immunizations."

The Philippines has had to contend with a tight supply of vaccines against COVID-19, with some LGUs having to suspend their inoculation programs while waiting for more doses to administer.

Fear over not being to leave home during the Enhanced Community Quarantine, compounded by rumors and misinformation that the unvaccinated will not get financial aid, is seen to have contributed to crowding in vaccination sites in Metro Manila this month. The DOH also stressed that vaccine supply has been too thin to allow for special treatment of vaccinated people.

Concepcion said he and pandemic response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. hold the view that the arrival of more vaccine shipments in September will help the National Capital Region get enough doses to vaccinate the 70-80% of their populations needed to achieve her immunity.

"We have locked down three times already. Nobody likes lockdowns. With the efforts of the private sector, LGUs and [Inter-Agency Task Force], our massive vaccination drive will put an end to lockdown," Concepcion said.