FDA: Only 0.0013% of 9M fully vaccinated Filipinos got 'breakthrough' COVID-19
A man poses for a photo after getting vaccinated at the University of Santo Tomas Gymnasium in Manila on August 12, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration on Friday reported a very small percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals who contracted COVID-19 as it reiterated that vaccines prevent the worst outcomes of infection.



The FDA documented 116 vaccine breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated individuals as of August 1. The number of breakthrough cases represents only 0.0013% of the over 9.1 million Filipinos who have completed the recommended doses.



A breakthrough infection happens when someone who has been fully vaccinated—that is, more than 14 days after receiving the final dose of a vaccine—gets COVID-19.



Breakthrough infections are expected to happen because no vaccines are 100% effective. But COVID-19 jabs—regardless of brand—remain critical in preventing severe illness and death.



“Breakthrough cases can still occur but in a small percentage of fully vaccinated individuals, and the vast majority are mild to moderate cases,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said.



Out of the over 5 million people who were fully vaccinated with Sinovac, only 91 had breakthrough infections, Domingo said. Sinovac shots make up a large chunk of the government’s vaccine inventory.



Meanwhile, there were only 24 breakthrough infections among the 908,113 people fully immunized with the AstraZeneca jab.



There was one breakthrough infection among those who completed Pfizer doses. There were no recorded breakthrough infections among those who received jabs developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. 



Only one fatality was recorded among the 116 breakthrough infections. He was an elderly man who died because of COVID-19, not because of the vaccine. 



“There is no vaccine with 100% efficacy. It really depends on each and every person. We don’t have the same level of reaction to vaccines and the level of immunogenicity generated by our bodies differs,” Domingo said.



The FDA chief reiterated the call for people to complete their recommended doses and follow health protocols even after they get jabbed against COVID-19.



“The chance, probability of getting COVID-19 drastically decreases once you complete your vaccination,” he said. 



