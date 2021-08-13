




































































 




   







   















Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away
The Supreme Court announced the passing of its 167th Associate Justice, Hon. Jose Portugal Perez, on August 12. He was 74.
                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 10:22am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Judiciary’s homegrown justice who dedicated his 45 years to the tribunal, has passed away. He was 74.



The SC Public Information Office announced his passing on Thursday night. SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said they were not informed of the cause of his death.



“The Judiciary mourns the passing today of its 167th Associate Justice, Hon. Jose Portugal Perez. He was a court insider who worked his way up the ranks as a Technical Assistant in 1971 until his appointment as Associate Justice on Dec. 26, 2009,” it said.



Perez stepped down on Dec. 14, 2016, after having served the high court for 45 years.



Associate Justice Marvic Leonen sent his condolences to the bereaved of Perez on his Twitter. “It was an honor to have served with you in Court and to have learned from your wisdom having stayed long with the judiciary in different capacities,” Leonen said.



Homegrown



When asked how he would want to be remembered as he was retiring from the SC Perez wanted to be remembered as someone who went on to become a magistrate of the land’s highest court “though I am no different from everyone else.”



In the SC’s quarterly magazine Benchmark, Perez, who was a native of Ibaan, Batangas, shared he had to walk from his home to his barrio public elementary school in the 1950s.



When his father got a job in the provincial government office, he moved to a religious school but his classmates “spoke good English” while he struggled in reading.



“There was the challenge to survive that situation and not only to survive, but to say that I can be better than all these kids,” he was quoted as saying.



This was the drive that led him to the highest court.



Perez described his work at the SC as “hardheadedness.” The justice had admitted he was tempted to leave his job, as he saw how his peers raked in higher salaries that what he was earning in government work but each time he would attempt to leave, he would get a promotion.



Straight out of the University of the Philippines College of Law, and still waiting for his Bar exam results, Perez was recruited by SC Clerk of Court Romeo Mendoza to join the high court.



His started his stint with the SC as a technical assistant and years later went on to work at the Office of the Court Administrator which led him to different parts of the country and learned of problems in lower courts in countryside.



Perez treasured this experience. It was then that he realized that his work at the Judiciary had become his life. “This is no different from my personal life. This is part of what I’ve been doing ever since,” he said.



Having dedicated 45 years to the Judiciary and working his way up, Perez said he knew how it was to a staff in the highest court of the land and how a simple smile to a Justice can mean so much.



He said he would want to be remembered “as having reached positions that can’t be reached by everyone."



So for Judiciary employees, Perez wished to impart them with hope that they can, too, reach the levels he did. He told them: You can be here too. I am no different from you. If I can do it. The day to day work that you do contributes to your goal. Stay and contribute. There’s a future waiting for you in a judicial career.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

