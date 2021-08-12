




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines detects 177 new Delta variant cases; total now at 627
Individuals line up to receive cash aid from the national government during enhanced community quarantine at a basketball court in Manila on August 11, 2021
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa 

                     

                        

                           
Philippines detects 177 new Delta variant cases; total now at 627

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 177 new cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, which is tearing through countries in Southeast Asia.



This brought the total known cases of Delta variant in the country to 627, the DOH said in a statement.





Of the new additional cases, 144 are locals and three are returning migrant Filipinos. Thirty cases are still up for validation.



Around 63% or 90 of the new local cases were from Metro Manila. The agency earlier said that Delta variant has been found in all 16 cities in Metro Manila and its lone municipality of Pateros.



The indicated addresses of the other cases are Calabarzon (25), Cagayan Valley (16), Ilocos Region (8), Cordillera Administrative Region (2), Western Visayas (2) and Davao Region (1).



“Based on the case line list, 173 cases have been tagged as recovered, one has died, and three cases are with outcomes that are being verified. All other details are being validated by our regional and local health offices,” the department said.



Of the 372 samples recently sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center, around 48% were Delta cases.



The DOH earlier said that the Philippines is currently at “high risk” for COVID-19 due to the increase in infections, partly driven by more transmissible variants. 



Metro Manila and other areas in the country went back into a lockdown last week in an attempt to slow the spread of the Delta variant and ease pressure on the country’s health system.



Other COVID-19 variants



The DOH also reported the detection of 102 Alpha variant cases, 59 Beta variant cases, and 14 P.3 variant cases.



To date, a total of 2,195 Alpha cases, 2,421 Beta cases, and 301 P.3 cases have been found in the country.



“The DOH appeals to our kababayan to immediately isolate upon experiencing symptoms, adhere to isolation and quarantine protocols, and to follow minimum public health standards in all settings,” the agency said.



The Philippines on Thursday reported 12,439 new infections, bringing the caseload to over 1.7 million. Of the total, 5.2% or 87,663 are active cases.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power &mdash; law experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power — law experts


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on challenges against the executive branch's withdrawal from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for a shift to modified enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese ship was seen operating near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More damaging 'excess nutrients' seen in occupied Spratly reefs than unoccupied reefs &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More damaging 'excess nutrients' seen in occupied Spratly reefs than unoccupied reefs — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a 29-page report released by Simularity on Thursday (Manila time), the think tank concluded that there is significant evidence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH expected to submit 'comprehensive, clear' report on spending deficiencies &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH expected to submit 'comprehensive, clear' report on spending deficiencies — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang is expecting the Department of Health to come up with a "comprehensive" and "clear" response to what it...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No shortage of medical oxygen supply seen &mdash; FDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No shortage of medical oxygen supply seen — FDA


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Food and Drug Administration expressed confidence that the Philippines will not have a problem with the supply of medical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
11% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 12 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation campaign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-diplomat indicted in US for sex with minor facing separate case in PH court
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-diplomat indicted in US for sex with minor facing separate case in PH court


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The former diplomat indicted in United States for engaging in sexual activity with a minor in the Philippines is facing separate...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with