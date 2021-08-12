12,439 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 1.7 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday logged 12,439 more coronavirus cases, bringing the case total to 1,700,363.

Today's count is the highest since April 10, when the country saw 12,674 new infections. Active cases were up by 6,264 from 81,399 on August 11.

The Department of Health said two laboratories did not submit testing results.

Active cases : 87,663 or 5.2.% of the total

Recoveries : 6,090, bringing the number to 1,583,161

Deaths: 165, or now 29,539 in total

