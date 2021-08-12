




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols
In this November file photo, Foodpanda riders line up near the Department of Labor and Employment office in Manila to protest a change in the payment scheme for deliveries.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

                     

                        

                           
PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 1:54pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday reminded food delivery riders to always observe minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, issued the reminder after his office received reports that some delivery riders supposedly fail to follow safety protocols while waiting for their clients’ orders at restaurants. 





Some wore their face masks improperly while others were reported to be smoking in their waiting areas, he said.



"In recent days, the PNP has received several complaints and allegations about violations by delivery riders of the minimum public health safety protocols in their waiting areas in various areas in Metro Manila," Eleazar said. 



"As such, I have instructed our chiefs of police and station commanders to liaise with their respective LGUs as well as with the managers of business establishments to strictly enforce the protocols against COVID-19," he added.



Eleazar told riders that there are existing laws and ordinances for the observance of minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols which must be strictly followed. 



With people discouraged from leaving home, many have come to rely on delivery services for food and supplies. 



The PNP chief also reminded police personnel to observe maximum tolerance and politely call the attention of delivery riders caught violating the guidelines. 



“We know the hardship and sacrifice of our delivery riders in this pandemic. But if our police notice riders who do not follow the minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols, we will call their attention and remind them,” Eleazar said.



"We encourage our compatriots to complain and send videos and photos through E-SUMBONG and we ensure immediate action on this," he added.



Earlier, lawmakers urged the labor department to look into reported incidents of labor abuse experienced by delivery riders of Foodpanda. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power &mdash; law experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruling on ICC withdrawal gives executive too much power — law experts


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated ruling on challenges against the executive branch's withdrawal from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI wants Metro shift to MECQ ASAP


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for a shift to modified enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines joins US-led maritime exercises in Singapore
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines joins US-led maritime exercises in Singapore


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and maritime forces from 20 countries in the Indo-Pacific region are participating in the United States-led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese research ship seen operating off Zambales coast


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese ship was seen operating near Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno elected as Aksyon Demokratiko president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno elected as Aksyon Demokratiko president


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was elected Tuesday night as the new president of Aksyon Demokratiko, the political party annou...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols


                              

                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"In recent days, the PNP has received several complaints and allegations about violations by delivery riders of the minimum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US health authorities urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US health authorities urge pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
US health authorities urged pregnant women on Wednesday to get inoculated against COVID-19, arguing that the data demonstrates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth: NASA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth: NASA


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
An asteroid known as Bennu will pass within half the distance of the Earth to the Moon in the year 2135 but the probability...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mt. Pinatubo's alert status back to 'normal'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mt. Pinatubo's alert status back to 'normal'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that since July 1, 2021, there has been a decline in earthquake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with