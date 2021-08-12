PNP reminds food delivery riders to observe quarantine protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday reminded food delivery riders to always observe minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, issued the reminder after his office received reports that some delivery riders supposedly fail to follow safety protocols while waiting for their clients’ orders at restaurants.

Some wore their face masks improperly while others were reported to be smoking in their waiting areas, he said.

"In recent days, the PNP has received several complaints and allegations about violations by delivery riders of the minimum public health safety protocols in their waiting areas in various areas in Metro Manila," Eleazar said.

"As such, I have instructed our chiefs of police and station commanders to liaise with their respective LGUs as well as with the managers of business establishments to strictly enforce the protocols against COVID-19," he added.

Eleazar told riders that there are existing laws and ordinances for the observance of minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols which must be strictly followed.

With people discouraged from leaving home, many have come to rely on delivery services for food and supplies.

The PNP chief also reminded police personnel to observe maximum tolerance and politely call the attention of delivery riders caught violating the guidelines.

“We know the hardship and sacrifice of our delivery riders in this pandemic. But if our police notice riders who do not follow the minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols, we will call their attention and remind them,” Eleazar said.

"We encourage our compatriots to complain and send videos and photos through E-SUMBONG and we ensure immediate action on this," he added.

Earlier, lawmakers urged the labor department to look into reported incidents of labor abuse experienced by delivery riders of Foodpanda.