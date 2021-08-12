




































































 




   

   









DILG: Barangay tanods not allowed to carry firearms on duty
This April 26, 2020 photo shows residents queuing at Trabajo Market in Manila.
                            (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 11:52am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Barangay watchmen and other police auxiliary units are not allowed to carry firearms under the country's laws, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday.



This comes after the Manila Police District reported that authorities nabbed Cesar Panlaqui for the shooting of Eduardo Geñoga, reportedly a scavenger, who was found dead with a gunshot to the body along Tayuman street.





In a statement sent to reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the law is clear that registered firearms of local government units shall only be issued to a government official or employee with a permanent plantilla position.



The former general pointed to Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act enacted in 2012, which revoked the authority of police auxiliary units, including barangay tanods to carry firearms.



“While we acknowledge that barangay tanods play a complementary role to local authorities in the maintenance of the peace of order in their respective communities, we firmly reiterate that they are not authorized to carry any firearm in the performance of their duties even if they own these firearms,” said Año.



“Since the barangay tanod position is not part of the plantilla, barangay tanods are, therefore, not authorized to bear firearms while on duty," he also said, adding that city mayors should direct all barangay tanods within their respective jurisdiction not to carry any firearm while in the performance of their duties and functions or face charges.



Barangay tanods, private security guards, and other enforcement personnel outside of the PNP are among the "force multipliers" tapped to assist in the implementation of quarantine rules in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.



Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2003-42, tanods may use nightsticks with teargas with belt and holster, handcuff with holster, whistle, flashlight, raincoat, rain boots, small notebooks and ballpens, and first-aid kits.



Año said that if a tanod feels they are in a potentially dangerous situation they can always seek the help of the local police or other barangay tanods.



"It would not have led to the shooting and death of the curfew violator if the guard was not armed and if he acted only in accordance with his duty," he said.



Charges already filed 



DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya also reminded barangay tanods not to be reckless and hotheaded in dealing with curfew violators and enforcing quarantine regulations.



“While we want the public to abide by health protocols, we should not be temperamental and be hasty in enforcing regulations. Everything will go through proper reminders and communication, ”he said.



Malaya said the Philippine National Police is already investigating the incident and is set to file murder charges against the erring barangay tanod.



"We will not condone the abuse of duty by barangay tanods or any local official who abuses their duty," he said.



“Let this be a reminder to our fellow public servants, our barangay tanods, to stick to the letter of the law as they enforce health protocols during the pandemic,” he added



It is unclear if they will also be filing violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



Abuse and other human rights violations by law enforcers implementing quarantine rules has been well-documented over the coronavirus-induced community quarantines, many of which were denied by police and ultimately went unsolved. 



Earlier this year, Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, an alleged quarantine violator in Cavite, died after being forced to do 300 rounds of pumping exercises.



Data from the PNP showed that between Friday — the first day of ECQ in the capital region — and 4 a.m. on Saturday, police apprehended, fined, and warned 20,511 citizens for violations of public health and safety guidelines in the so-called NCR Plus bubble.



