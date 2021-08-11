'4 in 10 voter registration days lost to NCR lockdownâ€™: Comelec pressed anew for extension

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Wednesday renewed his call on the Commission on Elections to move the voter registration deadline for next year's elections to Oct. 31, 2021, citing the high proportion of registration days that have been lost to pandemic-induced lockdowns.

This comes a day after Comelec announced that it would not be extending voter registration beyond Sept. 30, 2021, despite the suspension of the same activities in areas under enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ. Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, who made the announcement, said the commission's decision on the matter was final.

But Sen. Francis Pangilinan in a statement flagged that Comelec suspended voter registration for five and a half months, from March 9 to August 31, and then implemented the same suspensions thereafter in areas under ECQ and MECQ.

Four in ten registration days in Metro Manila, he noted, have been lost to lockdowns.

"We lost approximately 28.3% of days dedicated to voter's registration because of suspensions due to [COVID-19," Pangilinan said. "Areas such as Metro Manila lost 38.6% of the registration period. We could have reached so much more people then."

In 2021, Pangilinan added, voter registration has already been suspended twice in NCR Plus and other highly urbanized areas.

"Six elections before this have set voter's registration deadline in October or even later," he said, pushing for a month-long extension. "We have historical data saying it can work pre-pandemic. It's only reasonable for adjustments to be made while we are under a state of public health emergency."

He further emphasized that Comelec has the authority to set the voter registration date as long as it is before Jan. 9, 2022.

Pangilinan previously sounded the alarm over 13.3 million possibly unregistered voters in 2022, comparing Comelec's report that it registered 60 million voters with Philippine Statistics Authority figures which estimate a voting population of 73.3 million. — Bella Perez-Rubio