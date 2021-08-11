




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'4 in 10 voter registration days lost to NCR lockdownâ€™: Comelec pressed anew for extension
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
'4 in 10 voter registration days lost to NCR lockdown’: Comelec pressed anew for extension

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 5:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Wednesday renewed his call on the Commission on Elections to move the voter registration deadline for next year's elections to Oct. 31, 2021, citing the high proportion of registration days that have been lost to pandemic-induced lockdowns.



This comes a day after Comelec announced that it would not be extending voter registration beyond Sept. 30, 2021, despite the suspension of the same activities in areas under enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ. Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, who made the announcement, said the commission's decision on the matter was final. 





But Sen. Francis Pangilinan in a statement flagged that Comelec suspended voter registration for five and a half months, from March 9 to August 31, and then implemented the same suspensions thereafter in areas under ECQ and MECQ. 



Four in ten registration days in Metro Manila, he noted, have been lost to lockdowns.



"We lost approximately 28.3% of days dedicated to voter's registration because of suspensions due to [COVID-19," Pangilinan said. "Areas such as Metro Manila lost 38.6% of the registration period. We could have reached so much more people then."



In 2021, Pangilinan added, voter registration has already been suspended twice in NCR Plus and other highly urbanized areas.



"Six elections before this have set voter's registration deadline in October or even later," he said, pushing for a month-long extension. "We have historical data saying it can work pre-pandemic. It's only reasonable for adjustments to be made while we are under a state of public health emergency."



He further emphasized that Comelec has the authority to set the voter registration date as long as it is before Jan. 9, 2022.



Pangilinan previously sounded the alarm over 13.3 million possibly unregistered voters in 2022, comparing Comelec's report that it registered 60 million voters with Philippine Statistics Authority figures which estimate a voting population of 73.3 million. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      COMELEC
                                                      FRANCIS PANGILINAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What does UN climate report mean for Philippines? Expert says stronger cyclones, faster sea level rise


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
What do the findings of the IPCC report mean for the Philippines—an archipelago in the Pacific that is highly vulnerable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong rejects Pinoy vax cards issued by LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hong Kong will not recognize COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by local government units in the Philippines, Foreign Affairs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno&rsquo;s future party slams Duterte for &lsquo;politicizing&rsquo; cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno’s future party slams Duterte for ‘politicizing’ cash aid


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The future political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hit President Rodrigo Duterte for “politicizing” the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF suspends shortened quarantine for some fully vaccinated individuals


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force vs corruption may look into DOH deficiencies if it fails to explain COA findings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force vs corruption may look into DOH deficiencies if it fails to explain COA findings


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health has the opportunity to refute findings in the latest Commission on Audit report on its supposed P67-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: PhilHealth COVID-19 home care package ready soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: PhilHealth COVID-19 home care package ready soon


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The DOH said the circular for the home care package—which will contain vitamins, paracetamol, face masks and shields,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace says all benefits of COVID-19 frontliners should be released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace says all benefits of COVID-19 frontliners should be released


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
All benefits of health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic should be released, Malacañang said, following claims...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 100,000 Sinopharm doses donated by UAE
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 100,000 Sinopharm doses donated by UAE


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shots landed at 2:28 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard Etihad Airways flight EY 424

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG vows no delay in distribution of 'ayuda' in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG vows no delay in distribution of 'ayuda' in Metro Manila


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“All local goverment units in the NCR will be starting their Ayuda II distribution today, including the City of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with