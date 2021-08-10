10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said that 11.61 million out of a total109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government started its inoculation campaign in March.

This is equivalent to 10.64% of the country's total population. Figures as of August 9 show that 13.38 million Filipinos, or 12.27% of the population, have received a first dose of the life-saving shot.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing said 510,292 jabs were administered on Monday, bringing the country's total to 24.99 million.

Metro Manila averaging 156K shots daily

During the same briefing, Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the capital region, which is aiming to inoculate 250,000 people a day while under enhanced community quarantine, administered an average of just 156,000 shots daily from August 2 to 6.

"However, we were able to [administer 203,000] on August 3 and August 5," Abalos said.

Data he presented showed that the capital region was actually able to administer 204,000 shots on August 5, a day before the implementation of ECQ.

The same day saw large crowds flocking to, and in some cases overwhelming, vaccination centers in Las Piñas, Manila, and Quezon City.

Citing Department of Health data as of August 9, Abalos said 3.95 million of Metro Manila's total 13.48 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is equivalent to 29.3% of the capital region's population.

Some 5.52 million or 40.95% have received a first dose.

Having walked back its target for achieving herd immunity by yearend, the government is now aiming to inoculate 50 to 60 million Filipinos, with a focus on Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Metro Manila, Pampanga and Rizal or the so-called "NCR plus 8" areas.

Metro Manila will remain under ECQ until at least August 20 in a bid to arrest the further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the region. — Bella Perez-Rubio