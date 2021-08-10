




































































 




   







   















10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Large crowds gather at various vaccination sites in Las Piñas City as they try to get inoculated after alleged fake news spread of "no vaccine, no ayuda" and "no vaccine, no work" policies in the city on Aug. 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 3:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said that 11.61 million out of a total109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government started its inoculation campaign in March. 



This is equivalent to 10.64% of the country's total population. Figures as of August 9 show that 13.38 million Filipinos, or 12.27% of the population, have received a first dose of the life-saving shot. 



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque during his regular briefing said 510,292 jabs were administered on Monday, bringing the country's total to 24.99 million. 






Metro Manila averaging 156K shots daily 



During the same briefing, Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Benjamin Abalos Jr. said the capital region, which is aiming to inoculate 250,000 people a day while under enhanced community quarantine, administered an average of just 156,000 shots daily from August 2 to 6. 



"However, we were able to [administer 203,000] on August 3 and August 5," Abalos said.



Data he presented showed that the capital region was actually able to administer 204,000 shots on August 5, a day before the implementation of ECQ.



The same day saw large crowds flocking to, and in some cases overwhelming, vaccination centers in Las Piñas, Manila, and Quezon City. 



READ: PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites



Citing Department of Health data as of August 9, Abalos said 3.95 million of Metro Manila's total 13.48 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is equivalent to 29.3% of the capital region's population.



Some 5.52 million or 40.95% have received a first dose. 



Having walked back its target for achieving herd immunity by yearend, the government is now aiming to inoculate 50 to 60 million Filipinos, with a focus on Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Metro Manila, Pampanga and Rizal or the so-called "NCR plus 8" areas. 



Metro Manila will remain under ECQ until at least August 20 in a bid to arrest the further spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the region. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 2, 2021 - 4:59pm                              


                              
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 20,863,544
    • 
	
  • First dose: 11,747,581
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 9,115,963
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:06pm                              


                              
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.



"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
