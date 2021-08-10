




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
Residents flock to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce on Aug. 7, 2021. Under IATF guidelines, only authorized persons outside of residence will be allowed to go out, including one member per family to buy food and other essential goods.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 4:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday logged 8,560 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,676,156.



August 10 is the sixth straight day of officials reporting more than 8,000 infections. Today's numbers saw active cases up by 536 from 78,480 on August 9. DOH said 13 laboratories did not submit testing results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 79,016 or 4.7% of the total
    • 
	
    
	
  • Recoveries: 7,964, bringing the number to 1,567,920
    • 
	
    
	
  • Deaths: 92, or now 29,220 in total
    • 




 






 



Delta variant threatens economic recovery



    
	
  • The Philippines is out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Its economic rebound, however, was shallow and new lockdowns due to the Delta variant threaten to reverse its gains. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • President Rodrigo Duterte said he withheld a certain Metro Manila city's power to distribute cash aid. Malacañang did not identify the city but Duterte's remarks seemed to reference to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Commission on Human Rights began a probe into the shooting of a quarantine "violator" with mental illness in Manila by a barangay tanod or watchman. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • Russia's Gamaleya Institute has applied for emergency use authorization of the single-dose version of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. 
    • 
	
    
	
  • The Medical City announced it has reached full capacity in its COVID-19 loors, emergency room, and intensive care units as infections continue to go up across the country.
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      RECESSION
                                                      SPUTNIK V
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she has also engaged in “exploratory talks” with Sen. Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The President did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction," DILG spokesman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's Food and Drug Administration said the Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR &mdash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR — MMDA


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said it is investigating the Manila barangay watchman’s shooting of a curfew violator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
His doctor is advising him against it but President Rodrigo Duterte wants to go out to meet with mayors despite the risks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH recommends shelving the vaccination for minors


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The health department has recommended the delaying of the vaccination of children, citing the limited supply of COVID-19 jabs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate urged to pass 'tougher, more comprehensive' bill banning single-use plastics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate urged to pass 'tougher, more comprehensive' bill banning single-use plastics


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A petition signed by nearly 58,000 individuals was also sent to Senate President Vicente Sotto III to pass a bill that will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10.65% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Figures as of August 9 show that 13.38 million Filipinos, or 12.27% of the population, have received a first dose of the life-saving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP acknowledges police-linked 'advocacy groups' are collecting people's data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP acknowledges police-linked 'advocacy groups' are collecting people's data


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"We're not using that...there's no such thing as a census [because] these are voluntary," he also said. "This is not a c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with