Residents flock to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce on Aug. 7, 2021. Under IATF guidelines, only authorized persons outside of residence will be allowed to go out, including one member per family to buy food and other essential goods.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases, 13 labs without data
(Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 4:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Tuesday logged 8,560 new coronavirus cases to bring the country's total to 1,676,156.
August 10 is the sixth straight day of officials reporting more than 8,000 infections. Today's numbers saw active cases up by 536 from 78,480 on August 9. DOH said 13 laboratories did not submit testing results.
- Active cases: 79,016 or 4.7% of the total
- Recoveries: 7,964, bringing the number to 1,567,920
- Deaths: 92, or now 29,220 in total
Delta variant threatens economic recovery
- The Philippines is out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Its economic rebound, however, was shallow and new lockdowns due to the Delta variant threaten to reverse its gains.
- President Rodrigo Duterte said he withheld a certain Metro Manila city's power to distribute cash aid. Malacañang did not identify the city but Duterte's remarks seemed to reference to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.
- The Commission on Human Rights began a probe into the shooting of a quarantine "violator" with mental illness in Manila by a barangay tanod or watchman.
- Russia's Gamaleya Institute has applied for emergency use authorization of the single-dose version of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Medical City announced it has reached full capacity in its COVID-19 loors, emergency room, and intensive care units as infections continue to go up across the country.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended