Olympic medalists to get Order of Lapu-Lapu, additional cash

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday announced he will confer the Order of Lapu-Lapu on athletes who won the Philippines medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

That's on top of cash and other incentives accorded to boxing silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, as well as to bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is a national merit order in the Philippines. It is given by the president to government officials and private individuals for their "invaluable or extraordinary service."

Boxers Paalam, Petecio, Marcial, and Irish Magno arrived in Manila this afternoon after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You did your best," Duterte said as he met with the athletes by teleconference. "The Filipino people appreciate it especially for bringing honor to the country."

Duterte said the Office of the President would give its own cash grants to the four.

Paalam and Petecio would get P2 million each, Marcial will get P1 million and Magno will get P200,000.

Duterte added that other Filipino athletes, regardless if they brought home medals, would also get P200,000 from his office.

He said they would also get the Presidential Unit Citation.

The Philippines ended its campaign in the Olympics with four medals: its first gold by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, along with two silvers and a bronze.

It was by far the best performance of the country yet in the games since it began competing in 1924.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino, also congressman for Cavite, has said the POC will give an additional P3 million to Diaz, P2 million each for Petecio and Paalam, and P1 million for Marcial.

The POC and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation have also pooled money worth P500,000 each to Filipino athletes who didn’t medal in the Tokyo Games.