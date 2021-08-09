20,000 flagged in NCR for ECQ violations

MANILA, Philippines — More than 20,000 people in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas with border control points were flagged for quarantine violations during the first day of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR, the Philippine National Police said yesterday.

Meanwhile, thousands again swarmed vaccination sites in the NCR over the weekend because of false information on walk-in vaccinations.

Data from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield showed that of the 20,511 violators in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite – or the NCR Plus Bubble – 5,781 were either fined, warned or penalized with community service for violating curfew, and the rest for violations against health standards such as ignoring mask mandates and social distancing, and holding mass gatherings.

Metro Manila recorded the most violators with 4,394, followed by Cavite (under modified ECQ) with 541, Laguna (ECQ) with 471, Rizal (MECQ) with 370, and Bulacan (general community quarantine), six.

Among the 14,775 violators of public health standards, the PNP recorded the highest number of mask violations in Metro Manila, with 3,043; and face shield mandates in Laguna with 4,167.

Among the 35 mass gathering violators in the NCR Plus bubble, 25 were recorded in Laguna and 10 in Metro Manila.

In addition, 902 violators of social distancing protocols were recorded in all areas, and about 58 people claiming to have been authorized persons outside residence, but were unable to show proof.

“We will continue the strict guarding of quarantine control points especially in areas with high cases of Delta variant. We ask for everyone’s discipline and cooperation to prevent the current situation from escalating,” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

Metro Manila shares borders with the four provinces, which have installed strict border control points to limit movement amid the threat of the Delta variant.

The region is under strictest lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. has voiced optimism that the number of violators will decrease in the coming days as the NCRPO continuously deploys officers to assist in implementing health and safety protocols.

‘Sabotage’

The PNP is sniffing out people spreading false information that led to scores of people swarming vaccination sites all over Metro Manila, said Eleazar, who called the act an attempt to “sabotage” the country’s vaccination program.

The PNP chief made the statement yesterday just as another round of false information about walk-in vaccinations spread on social media – this time, that it would take place in Araneta Center in Quezon City.

“We are already looking into this and part of it is to trace the identity of the source of disinformation on vaccination being circulated on social media and text messages,” Eleazar said.

Similar acts to spread misinformation over the last four days have resulted in chaos for several local governments in Metro Manila when thousands of people rushed to vaccination sites, prompting some site operators to suspend vaccinations that day – much to the disappointment of people who fell in line.

The false information claimed unvaccinated people would either not be allowed outdoors or receive financial aid – a crucial source of sustenance for many amid the two-week ECQ.

Eleazar said local police have yet to identify the perpetrators responsible, adding that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group was still gathering evidence sufficient for filing case before a prosecutor.

Citing Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s assurances to the public, he said there was no government order preventing unvaccinated people from going outdoors and disqualifying them from cash aid.

“We would like to remind the public not to readily believe information being spread. You can ask local government units and other agencies, look at official websites and look for announcements,” Eleazar said.

No walk-ins for QC

The Quezon City government yesterday shot down the misinformation spreading about several of the city’s vaccination sites, wherein several social media users urged residents to line up outside the sites for “walk-in accommodations.”

“To be categorically clear, Quezon City does not allow walk-ins in its vaccine sites. We have a good system of pre-registration and scheduling that we continue to implement,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Belmonte denounced the individuals who posted false information about vaccinations, saying they were endangering the lives of citizens who might risk exposure to get vaccinated.

“If you can’t be appeased with pleas, we will file cases of reckless endangerment, violation of the Cybercrime Law and unjust vexation against you. To this end, I would like to appeal to our national law enforcement agencies to investigate these posts, and file the necessary charges,” Belmonte said.

The mayor also appealed to social media platforms, saying they should impose strict regulatory measures in banning users who spread false information that “jeopardize the health and safety of others.”

Meanwhile, activist group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) has urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the cyber attacks on the vaccination registration website of the Manila City government last week.

“The cyber attacks on the Manila LGU’s (local government unit’s) vaccination website should be investigated by the NBI. It is an attempt to sabotage vaccination efforts. The cyber attacks rely on repeated page requests that are intended to crash the site, thereby disrupting the online registration for vaccination,” Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes said in a press statement yesterday.

“This is a serious criminal offense, happening at a time when the country needs to ramp up vaccination in light of the continuing surge in COVID-19,” he added.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso had earlier bared that the city’s vaccination registration website was hacked 133 times last Wednesday, a day before the chaotic incident wherein thousands flocked to SM San Lazaro and other vaccination sites.

“The IP addresses involved in the cyber attacks have been identified by the Manila LGU and should now be investigated by law enforcers,” Reyes said.

Reyes recalled that similar cyber attacks recently happened to the websites of alternative news organizations Bulatlat and Altermidya with the email address of the attacker traced to the Philippine Army.

In a separate statement, Bayan echoed the opinion of Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro that police border checkpoints are potential super spreaders of COVID-19.

“The police deployment of COVID-positive personnel during the last SONA (State of the Nation Address) is an example of how law enforcers themselves are potential super spreaders if they do not follow proper health protocols. What are the health protocols of the PNP for these checkpoints to ensure that they are not the ones spreading the virus?” Reyes said.

In an interview with One News’ Sa Totoo Lang on Friday, Teodoro said he fears that congestion at border checkpoints could become a “super spreader event” for COVID-19. Reyes agreed.

“The checkpoints are in fact choke points that gather motorists in one place, thereby violating physical distancing. The time it takes to pass through the checkpoints increases the exposure of the motorists and the likelihood of transmission. It is the PNP checkpoint which creates mass gatherings at the borders,” Reyes said.

“It appears that there are no perceivable health benefits for putting up checkpoints. On the contrary, the checkpoints may even contribute to the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Reyes maintained that medical interventions and not “militaristic approaches” are needed to address the COVID pandemic.