COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months â€“ OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — New COVID-19 infections for a single day reached 2,823 last Saturday in the National Capital Region the highest since May 2 when the NCR was under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ.

OCTA Research, in a report released yesterday, said the seven-day average also increased by 62 percent, reflecting an average of 2,066 cases daily.

“The strong upward trend and level of new cases resembles the situation in March 9 to 15, two weeks before the NCR was placed under ECQ. The reproduction number in the NCR increased to 1.80 from 1.56 one week ago,” the report read in part.

“The rapid growth rate of cases in the NCR strongly suggests the possibility that the surge is driven by the Delta variant, and the steady increase in the reproduction number may be due to the replacement of the Delta variant over the previous dominant variants (Alpha and Beta),” it added.

OCTA Research said the latest data from the bio surveillance conducted by the Department of Health shows the Delta variant in 31 percent of sampled cases compared to only 16 percent two weeks ago.

It noted though that the occupancy rates for intensive care units (ICU) in Metro Manila hospitals are still safe at 59 percent, although occupancy has increased by an average of 11 per day over the past two weeks.

The research group said hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 in the NCR is also safe at 53 percent although this has increased by 94 per day over the past two weeks.

“With the current trends, ICU capacity will be above 70 percent in two weeks while COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy will be above 70 percent in three weeks. The positivity rate in the NCR has increased to 14 percent from 10 percent one week ago,” it added.

It commended the national government for its decision to impose a strict lockdown in Metro Manila beginning Aug. 6, saying this is timely.

“If the decision was delayed to Aug. 15, the NCR would have breached 4,500 new cases per day, which would likely extend the lockdown and cause more negative impact on people and the economy,” the group said.

Starting today, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) said it would be limiting its admissions only for emergency renal cases, noting that its COVID-19 beds and tents are already in full capacity with more than 50 patients.

The hospital’s gym has been opened for leptospirosis cases.

“Starting Aug. 9, we shall further decrease our internal medicine and nephrology outpatient consults. We need to reassign our medical and nursing staff to where they are most needed,” NKTI said, adding that other cases may have to be transferred to other hospitals.

At the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), 75 percent of the beds allocated for COVID patients are already occupied, spokesman Dr. Jonas del Rosario said during the Laging Handa public briefing Saturday.

“Based on the last census, we have 169 confirmed COVID patients. Out of the 225 beds that we have allocated for COVID, that’s about a 75-percent occupancy,” Del Rosario said.

Although the number of beds for COVID patients may be increased, he stressed that this would largely depend on the number of available healthcare workers.

“Just like other hospitals, we are limited by the number of doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff. Sometimes, they also get sick. And when they do, others, because of their exposure, will also have to be quarantined,” Del Rosario explained.

The last time there was a surge, PGH expanded the number of its COVID beds to 250. It may also opt to close its non-COVID units.

“If the number of COVID patients will continue to rise, we would have to stop all non-COVID elective admissions to address the problem,” Del Rosario assured.

According to Del Rosario, 86 percent of admitted patients are unvaccinated and only close to three percent are fully vaccinated. – Mayen Jaymalin