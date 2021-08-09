




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months â€“ OCTA
Large crowds gather at various vaccination sites in Las Piñas City as they try to get inoculated after alleged fake news spread of "no vaccine, no ayuda" and "no vaccine, no work" policies in the city on Aug. 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, file

                     

                        

                           
COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months – OCTA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — New COVID-19 infections for a single day reached 2,823 last Saturday in the National Capital Region the highest since May 2 when the NCR was under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ.



OCTA Research, in a report released yesterday, said the seven-day average also increased by 62 percent, reflecting an average of 2,066 cases daily.



“The strong upward trend and level of new cases resembles the situation in March 9 to 15, two weeks before the NCR was placed under ECQ. The reproduction number in the NCR increased to 1.80 from 1.56 one week ago,” the report read in part.



“The rapid growth rate of cases in the NCR strongly suggests the possibility that the surge is driven by the Delta variant, and the steady increase in the reproduction number may be due to the replacement of the Delta variant over the previous dominant variants (Alpha and Beta),” it added.



OCTA Research said the latest data from the bio surveillance conducted by the Department of Health shows the Delta variant in 31 percent of sampled cases compared to only 16 percent two weeks ago.



It noted though that the occupancy rates for intensive care units (ICU) in Metro Manila hospitals are still safe at 59 percent, although occupancy has increased by an average of 11 per day over the past two weeks.



The research group said hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 in the NCR is also safe at 53 percent although this has increased by 94 per day over the past two weeks.



“With the current trends, ICU capacity will be above 70 percent in two weeks while COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy will be above 70 percent in three weeks. The positivity rate in the NCR has increased to 14 percent from 10 percent one week ago,” it added.



It commended the national government for its decision to impose a strict lockdown in Metro Manila beginning Aug. 6, saying this is timely.



“If the decision was delayed to Aug. 15, the NCR would have breached 4,500 new cases per day, which would likely extend the lockdown and cause more negative impact on people and the economy,” the group said.



Starting today, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) said it would be limiting its admissions only for emergency renal cases, noting that its COVID-19 beds and tents are already in full capacity with more than 50 patients.



The hospital’s gym has been opened for leptospirosis cases.



“Starting Aug. 9, we shall further decrease our internal medicine and nephrology outpatient consults. We need to reassign our medical and nursing staff to where they are most needed,” NKTI said, adding that other cases may have to be transferred to other hospitals.



At the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), 75 percent of the beds allocated for COVID patients are already occupied, spokesman Dr. Jonas del Rosario said during the Laging Handa public briefing Saturday.



“Based on the last census, we have 169 confirmed COVID patients. Out of the 225 beds that we have allocated for COVID, that’s about a 75-percent occupancy,” Del Rosario said.



Although the number of beds for COVID patients may be increased, he stressed that this would largely depend on the number of available healthcare workers.



“Just like other hospitals, we are limited by the number of doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff. Sometimes, they also get sick. And when they do, others, because of their exposure, will also have to be quarantined,” Del Rosario explained.



The last time there was a surge, PGH expanded the number of its COVID beds to 250. It may also opt to close its non-COVID units.



“If the number of COVID patients will continue to rise, we would have to stop all non-COVID elective admissions to address the problem,” Del Rosario assured.



According to Del Rosario, 86 percent of admitted patients are unvaccinated and only close to three percent are fully vaccinated. – Mayen Jaymalin


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VARIANT
                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday reported 9,671 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 1,668,916.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Of the newly arrived doses, some 224,400 will go to government while 102,000 will go to the Razon-led International Container...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We are already looking into this and part of it is to trace the identity of the source of disinformation on vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
People who have non-emergency medical appointments are prohibited from crossing inter-city borders in Metro Manila during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Senators are determined to hold executive sessions when the chamber tackles the P5.024-trillion budget proposal for 2022 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US vows continued presence in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US vows continued presence in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The US will continue to operate in the South China Sea to ensure prosperity for all nations in the region, the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bangsamoro region gets first female regional prosecutor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bangsamoro region gets first female regional prosecutor


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local communities were elated with the appointment of lawyer Rohairah Ampuan Lao as the first ever female regional prosecutor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOST-funded clinical trials on VCO vs COVID-19 underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOST-funded clinical trials on VCO vs COVID-19 underway


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Clinical trials on virgin coconut oil as treatment for COVID-19 are well underway with the enrollment of 77 COVID-19 patients...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poe seeks probe on impact of pandemic on MSMEs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poe seeks probe on impact of pandemic on MSMEs


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe is urging the Senate to assess the impact of community quarantine protocols on micro, small and medium enterprises...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with