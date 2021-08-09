




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt
During the last budget deliberation in the plenary, Lacson recalled that he asked government officials why the country borrowed P1.3 trillion, when the projected budget deficit was at P600 plus billion.
STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file

                     

                        

                           
Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senators are determined to hold executive sessions when the chamber tackles the P5.024-trillion budget proposal for 2022 to force government officials to provide details as to why the country incurred debts much more than actually needed.



In an interview over dzBB, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in the past, government officials did not want to divulge the details of the country’s debt as they invoked confidentiality.



During the last budget deliberation in the plenary, Lacson recalled that he asked government officials why the country borrowed P1.3 trillion, when the projected budget deficit was at P600 plus billion.



The senator was told by the government officials that details about the debts cannot be divulged because they were confidential. “But this time around, I talked to my colleagues in the Senate, that we will actually call an executive session so that they can explain to us why we have to borrow so much for our actual needs,” Lacson noted.



He said the P512 billion budget for COVID-19 response will be one of the aspects the Senate intends to scrutinize, as senators discuss the proposed more than P5 trillion budget for 2022.



“That (P512 billion) must be reviewed during the budget deliberation. We’ve been receiving many reports that there are problems in the distribution of ayuda. Many did not receive it. Now they (government officials) have to account to the people for what Congress has allocated in the GAA (General Appropriations Act) and the Bayanihan appropriation funds. They also have to account for our debts,” Lacson pointed out.



He said since the government is already in possession of the borrowed money, government officials need to account for and explain why other sectors, especially health workers, have not been able to receive the amount due them. “The amount of our debt of P11.1006 trillion and the projection is it will reach P13 trillion before the present administration steps down next year,” he said.



Lacson pointed out that the country’s debt during the time of the late former president Benigno Aquino was at P5.9 trillion, which doubled in the past five years under President Duterte’s administration to P11.1006 trillion. He admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the factors in the government’s ballooning debts.



“Data showed that the first five months – January to May 2021 – we need P624 billion compared to the same period last year which was P512.9 billion. It means it increased by 22 percent… Let’s look at the whole debt servicing, meaning amortization and interest payment,” he noted.



Lacson said that the country’s debt servicing has hit P1.793 billion, with 70 percent amortization and 30 percent interest payment.



“With 2022 NEP (National Expenditure Program) at P5 trillion, with almost P2 trillion for debt servicing alone in 2022, that’s an automatic appropriation, only P3 trillion will be left in the budget. We have to set aside 60 percent for salaries of government officials plus the IRA (internal revenue allotment) share which is about P1 trillion, only P2 trillion will be left for government programs,” he said.



IRA is a local government unit’s share of revenues from the Philippine national government.



He noted that the executive department is mandated under the Constitution to submit to Congress the budget proposal or NEP for 2022 on or before Aug. 26.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SENATORS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines adds 9,671 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday reported 9,671 new coronavirus cases to push the country's total to 1,668,916.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
326,400 more Moderna doses reach Philippines


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Of the newly arrived doses, some 224,400 will go to government while 102,000 will go to the Razon-led International Container...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to investigate disinformation blamed for huge crowds at vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We are already looking into this and part of it is to trace the identity of the source of disinformation on vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No border crossing for non-emergency hospital appointments


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
People who have non-emergency medical appointments are prohibited from crossing inter-city borders in Metro Manila during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 House vows Increased budget for sports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House vows Increased budget for sports


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Following the Philippines’ historic medal finish in the Tokyo Olympics with one bronze, two silver and the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 20,000 flagged in NCR for ECQ violations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
20,000 flagged in NCR for ECQ violations


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More than 20,000 people in the National Capital Region and neighboring areas with border control points were flagged for quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila highest in 3 months – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
New COVID-19 infections for a single day reached 2,823 last Saturday in the National Capital Region the highest since May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 326,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive at NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
326,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrive at NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines yesterday received another 326,400 doses of the United States’ Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hong Kong reopens door to OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hong Kong reopens door to OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Starting today, Hong Kong is opening its doors again to overseas Filipino workers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with