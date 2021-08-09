Manila health workers screen participants in the on-going inoculation drive at the Holy Trinity Academy in Manila during the start of the 24/7 vaccination program of the local government on Aug. 8, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 7:06am
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended