LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Manila health workers screen participants in the on-going inoculation drive at the Holy Trinity Academy in Manila during the start of the 24/7 vaccination program of the local government on Aug. 8, 2021.
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Robredo on supposed Lacson unification proposal: I can't run and then withdraw
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robredo said Lacson's proposal was to agree to a certain time to withdraw their candidacy and support whoever has a better...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 US vows continued presence in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US will continue to operate in the South China Sea to ensure prosperity for all nations in the region, the United States...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Hong Kong reopens door to OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Starting today, Hong Kong is opening its doors again to overseas Filipino workers.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Senators to scrutinize ballooning foreign debt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators are determined to hold executive sessions when the chamber tackles the P5.024-trillion budget proposal for 2022 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 DOST-funded clinical trials on VCO vs COVID-19 underway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clinical trials on virgin coconut oil as treatment for COVID-19 are well underway with the enrollment of 77 COVID-19 patients...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Bangsamoro region gets first female regional prosecutor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local communities were elated with the appointment of lawyer Rohairah Ampuan Lao as the first ever female regional prosecutor...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Poe seeks probe on impact of pandemic on MSMEs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe is urging the Senate to assess the impact of community quarantine protocols on micro, small and medium enterprises...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Comelec eyes 10,000 more counting machines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections might use 10,000 more vote counting machines for the May 2022 national and local elections to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 House OKs bill on participatory budgeting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives has passed on third and final reading a key measure that encourages and institutionalizes the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Philippines cites ASEAN&rsquo;s role in addressing, managing COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines joined member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in celebrating the bloc’s 54th founding...

                                                         


      

         

            
