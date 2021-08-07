




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases despite lockdowns
Authorities screen motorists passing through a checkpoint near the border of Marikina and Antipolo on Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
DOH sees rise in COVID-19 cases despite lockdowns

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 5:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases are seen to rise despite the imposition of lockdowns designed to curb the spread of the disease, the Department of Health said Saturday.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told state TV that even with a five-week enhanced community quarantine, Metro Manila is projected to have 15,000 active COVID-19 cases by the end of September.





“Nararamdaman na po natin ang epekto ng Delta variant dito po sa ating bansa. Amin pong nakikita, based also on projections na tataas pa rin po ang mga kasong ito,” Vergeire said.



(We now feel the effects of the Delta variant in our country. We see, based also on projections, that the cases would still rise.)



Metro Manila is currently under a two-week ECQ until August 20, which Vergeire said is to delay the spike in cases and give time to boost the healthcare capacity.



Vergeire said government projections show that if ECQ is extended to three weeks before Metro Manila shifts to a two-week modified ECQ, active cases in the region will reach around 42,000 by the end of September.



She added that if the region just shifts to MECQ after a two-week ECQ, active cases in Metro Manila will hit 58,000 by the end of September.



The health department hopes that the lockdowns would give enough time to prepare the health system for a surge in COVID-19 cases and that vaccinations would ramp up.



“Ang hope po natin, wala masiyadong magiging severe infections, wala masiyadong mao-ospital at wala po masiyadong mamamatay,” Vergeire said.



(We hope that there would be fewer severe infections, fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths.)



The country has logged the most number of new coronavirus cases in three months for two straight days, with Saturday’s tally hitting 11,021. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP distances from OCTA after lawmakers push for probe on research group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP distances from OCTA after lawmakers push for probe on research group


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines distanced itself from OCTA Research after five lawmakers pushed for a congressional probe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China thanks Philippines for rescuing 2 distressed Chinese fishermen off Palawan coast


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese fishermen were caught in bad weather on the night of August 5, Thursday, and were rescued by Filipino fishermen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House leader opposes OCTA probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House leader opposes OCTA probe


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it “a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 ICU at full capacity, admissions hit two-month high in PGH


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine General Hospital is feeling the pinch of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, with its intensive care unit for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Find out what is the meaning of APOR, who are they and what documents they should bring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA: Another 382 Filipinos repatriated from Dubai


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it chartered a flight that brought home an additional 382 Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges protection, aid for the homeless amid Metro Manila lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges protection, aid for the homeless amid Metro Manila lockdown


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHR said it received reports that homeless street individuals were not adequately protected and left out of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No immediate arrest of ECQ violators &ndash; PNP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No immediate arrest of ECQ violators – PNP


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
There will be no immediate arrest of violators of enhanced community quarantine  rules in Metro Manila as police are under...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury would release the funds directly to concerned local government units through their respective authorized...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac &ndash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The decision of the Duterte administration to reinstate an improved Visiting Forces Agreement  between the Philippines and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with