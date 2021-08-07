DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — The P10.894-billion ayuda or cash assistance for low-income residents in Metro Manila during the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was released yesterday by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) would release the funds directly to concerned local government units (LGUs) through their respective authorized government service banks, as stated in DBM’s Local Budget Circular No. 138 dated Aug. 6, 2021.

It said the funds were sourced from government agencies’ savings for fiscal year 2020.

About 10.9 million individuals – or the bottom 80 percent of the population in Metro Manila – would benefit from the cash assistance in the amount of P1,000 per person or up to a maximum of P4,000 per household.

The financial assistance is meant to ensure that food and other non-food requirements of families adversely affected by the lockdown from Aug. 6 to 20 are met.

Since the funds go straight to the LGUs, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will merely play an oversight role in the distribution, based on the DBM circular.

Irene Dumlao, DSWD Social Marketing Service officer-in-charge, said they will monitor the distribution of the emergency cash subsidy but not take the lead role in the identification of eligible poor families in the LGUs as was the case in previous ECQs.

Dumlao said that LGUs can immediately start the distribution of the cash aid upon receiving the funds from the DBM.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said distribution of the cash aid to qualified beneficiaries is likely to start next week.

In a separate statement, the DBM required LGUs to comply with the posting and reporting requirements of the financial assistance as mandated under the circular it issued.

It said funds which remain unutilized as by Dec. 31, 2021 shall be reverted to the National Treasury by the LGUs.

Funds not enough?

But economist-lawmaker from Albay, Rep. Joey Salceda, said the cash aid approved by Malacañang might not be enough.

Salceda, the House ways and means committee chairman, said government would need about P30 billion to cover other provinces like Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon).

“The Palace gave the reassurance that there will be no ECQ without ayuda. President Duterte already said his administration will give P1,000 per head. For NCR (National Capital Region) and Calabarzon combined, that’s P29.7 billion,” he said.

“If you place these areas under ECQ, everybody should be given ayuda,” he pointed out.

Among these provinces, however, only Laguna was placed under ECQ.

Even if the ayuda would not cover all residents or households – just like in previous social amelioration programs (SAP) – Salceda said the budget would still not be enough.

“If we follow the scheme proposed by the economic managers, which is targeted towards 80 percent of households, we need P21.6 billion,” he said.

Salceda stressed that there may be enough funds to cover the proposed ayuda for all households in ECQ areas.

“When we talked about the option of increasing required dividends from GOCCs (government-owned and controlled corporations) from 50 percent to 75 percent – I estimated the intake from that to be P27 billion. We have enough for two weeks,” he said.

However, he warned that cash assistance for succeeding ECQs would likely pose funding problems for the national government, which is why a Bayanihan 3 law becomes necessary.

“I think we will still need Bayanihan 3. Just to make sure we have a fund for further ayuda,” he recommended.

Meanwhile, militant lawmakers questioned the delay in distribution of the ayuda in NCR and other areas that were placed under ECQ starting yesterday.

“The ECQ already started but we haven’t seen a single centavo of this aid promised by the Duterte administration. They said there is a budget for it but why has it not been released yet? Don’t they really have concern for hardships of our countrymen every time there’s ECQ?” Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate said. – Edu Punay, Rainier Allan Ronda, Elijah Felice Rosales