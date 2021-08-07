




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
House leader opposes OCTA probe
Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said members of the independent research group should not be interrogated but supported by Congress, even branding them as “heroes” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Gerry Lee Gorit

                     

                        

                           
House leader opposes OCTA probe

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it “a waste of time and taxpayer’s money.”



Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said members of the independent research group should not be interrogated but supported by Congress, even branding them as “heroes” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.



“Instead of being investigated, this group should be supported, encouraged and requested to continue with their good work and the big help it is giving to our country in fighting this crippling health crisis,” the Cagayan de Oro congressman said.



“They should be considered as among the heroes of the war against the pandemic,” he added.



Rodriguez said a congressional inquiry to determine the background of the group’s members is unnecessary. “It will just distract OCTA from its work. It will not contribute to our collective effort to fight the rampaging new coronavirus and its highly infectious variants,” he stressed.



He said OCTA researchers and fellows – who include mathematicians and health professionals – have already proven that they are “very qualified and their findings are accurate and supported by data.”



The deputy speaker recalled that last May 8, the group warned the national pandemic response task force that COVID-19 cases were increasing in areas outside Metro Manila, including Cagayan de Oro where it found a 75-percent spike in infections.



The warning prompted him and city officials to call for more vaccines and other forms of assistance to help the city control the surge in cases.



After 12 days, another OCTA report on the Cagayan de Oro situation prompted Rodriguez to request for more vaccines.



He said these letters, based on OCTA reports, resulted in President Duterte ordering the recalibration of the distribution of vaccines to critical areas, which is why his city received adequate vaccines.?“OCTA took note of the worsening situation in our city ahead of concerned national officials. Cagayan de Oro thanks OCTA research group,” Rodriguez said.



Proper venue?



Yesterday, OCTA fellow Guido David said they have nothing to hide and are willing to explain their expertise and qualifications, but that Congress may not be the proper venue to discuss their group’s work and methods.?While they welcome an opportunity to discuss their research and clarify concerns regarding their organization, David told Teleradyo: “I’m not certain if the House is the proper venue because the experts might not be there to ask.”



“How can they say if our methodology is right or wrong if they would just be looking at it from a lay person’s point of view? They are not science experts, modelling experts,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.



David likened their having to explain their methodologies in modelling about COVID-19 to “a thesis defense” which requires other experts to scrutinize technicalities on how they come up with their findings.?“If we are the only ones who would present, I’m not sure if it will amount to something. I’m not sure if there will be experts on board or present during the hearing to evaluate what we’re saying,” he said.



If the concern is that OCTA reports supposedly cause public confusion, David said other groups or institutions doing similar work should also be asked to present their findings for comparison in methodologies and data.



In its statement, the group said: “OCTA reiterates that it is one with government, the private sector and the entire nation in our collective efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.” – Janvic Mateo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HOUSE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who are APORs and what documents should they bring?


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Find out what is the meaning of APOR, who are they and what documents they should bring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local health authorities on Friday reported 10,623 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,63...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao is undercard on PDP-Laban faction's Go-Duterte ticket


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is still giving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delta variant reported in all Metro Manila cities, sole municipality
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delta variant reported in all Metro Manila cities, sole municipality


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
So far, 331 cases of the Delta variant has been detected in the Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR to probe killing of transgender woman, condemns gender-based violence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR to probe killing of transgender woman, condemns gender-based violence


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights on Friday said it will launch an investigation into the grisly killing of a transgender woman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM releases P10.8 billion for ayuda to LGUs under ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury would release the funds directly to concerned local government units through their respective authorized...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac &ndash; Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reinstated VFA restores balance of power in AsPac – Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The decision of the Duterte administration to reinstate an improved Visiting Forces Agreement  between the Philippines and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New school year to end on June 24 &ndash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New school year to end on June 24 – DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education has released the official calendar for school year 2021-2022, with classes ending on June 24...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PDP-Laban eyes Bong Go-Rody tandem in 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan  has endorsed Sen. Bong Go and President Duterte as the party’s standard bearers in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOT called out over lapses  in COVID-19 fund use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOT called out over lapses  in COVID-19 fund use


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has called out the Department of Tourism over lapses in the utilization of millions of pesos intended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with