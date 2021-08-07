House leader opposes OCTA probe

MANILA, Philippines — A House leader opposed yesterday the initiative of fellow congressmen to investigate the OCTA Research Group, calling it “a waste of time and taxpayer’s money.”

Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said members of the independent research group should not be interrogated but supported by Congress, even branding them as “heroes” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“Instead of being investigated, this group should be supported, encouraged and requested to continue with their good work and the big help it is giving to our country in fighting this crippling health crisis,” the Cagayan de Oro congressman said.

“They should be considered as among the heroes of the war against the pandemic,” he added.

Rodriguez said a congressional inquiry to determine the background of the group’s members is unnecessary. “It will just distract OCTA from its work. It will not contribute to our collective effort to fight the rampaging new coronavirus and its highly infectious variants,” he stressed.

He said OCTA researchers and fellows – who include mathematicians and health professionals – have already proven that they are “very qualified and their findings are accurate and supported by data.”

The deputy speaker recalled that last May 8, the group warned the national pandemic response task force that COVID-19 cases were increasing in areas outside Metro Manila, including Cagayan de Oro where it found a 75-percent spike in infections.

The warning prompted him and city officials to call for more vaccines and other forms of assistance to help the city control the surge in cases.

After 12 days, another OCTA report on the Cagayan de Oro situation prompted Rodriguez to request for more vaccines.

He said these letters, based on OCTA reports, resulted in President Duterte ordering the recalibration of the distribution of vaccines to critical areas, which is why his city received adequate vaccines.?“OCTA took note of the worsening situation in our city ahead of concerned national officials. Cagayan de Oro thanks OCTA research group,” Rodriguez said.

Proper venue?

Yesterday, OCTA fellow Guido David said they have nothing to hide and are willing to explain their expertise and qualifications, but that Congress may not be the proper venue to discuss their group’s work and methods.?While they welcome an opportunity to discuss their research and clarify concerns regarding their organization, David told Teleradyo: “I’m not certain if the House is the proper venue because the experts might not be there to ask.”

“How can they say if our methodology is right or wrong if they would just be looking at it from a lay person’s point of view? They are not science experts, modelling experts,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

David likened their having to explain their methodologies in modelling about COVID-19 to “a thesis defense” which requires other experts to scrutinize technicalities on how they come up with their findings.?“If we are the only ones who would present, I’m not sure if it will amount to something. I’m not sure if there will be experts on board or present during the hearing to evaluate what we’re saying,” he said.

If the concern is that OCTA reports supposedly cause public confusion, David said other groups or institutions doing similar work should also be asked to present their findings for comparison in methodologies and data.

In its statement, the group said: “OCTA reiterates that it is one with government, the private sector and the entire nation in our collective efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.” – Janvic Mateo