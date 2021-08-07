




































































 




   







   















New school year to end on June 24 â€“ DepEd
DepEd Order No. 029 outlines school activities for the school year, which will consist of 209 school days, following the formal opening on Sept. 13 as approved by President Duterte.
New school year to end on June 24 – DepEd

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - August 7, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has released the official calendar for school year 2021-2022, with classes ending on June 24.



DepEd Order No. 029 outlines school activities for the school year, which will consist of 209 school days, following the formal opening on Sept. 13 as approved by President Duterte.



DepEd said the school calendar and activities are in accordance with its commitment to learning continuity amid the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Face-to-face learning is still prohibited, whether partial or full-scale, unless permitted by the Office of the President.



The conduct of learning activities during Saturdays was authorized under the order, but teachers will not be required to render service during weekends.



Local celebrations, activities and holidays may be observed by schools if beneficial to the learning process as long as the total number of class days will not be compromised.



The Christmas break shall begin on Dec. 20 and end on Jan. 3, 2022.



Private schools and state or local universities and colleges are allowed to follow their own calendars but should not start earlier than the first week of June and not later than Sept. 13.



Alternative Learning System interventions shall formally open on the same date, with the duration depending on the learner’s educational background.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

