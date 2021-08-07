PDP-Laban eyes Bong Go-Rody tandem in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A faction of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) has endorsed Sen. Bong Go and President Duterte as the party’s standard bearers in next year’s elections.

This, however, has to be finalized at a party convention next month before the filing of certificates of candidacy in October.

Go said yesterday that he would run for president only if Duterte agrees to seek the vice presidency.

Go issued the statement after the PDP-Laban executive council nominated him as the ruling party’s standard bearer with Duterte as runningmate for the 2022 national and local elections, ahead of its national convention on Sept. 8.

“As I’ve said before, what will change my mind about the decision to run as president is if Tatay Digong will be my vice president. Because I know that is true continuity,” he said in Filipino. “Maybe the party sees the tandem is necessary to continue the good reforms started by the Duterte administration. This would serve as an inspiration for me to better serve the Filipino.”

He reiterated that he was leaving his fate to God and the Dutertes, including presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is among those who may seek the presidency.

“The right time will come when we can talk about the elections. But now, let’s first talk about vaccines and combatting COVID-19 before politics. Because, I repeat, if you ask me again, I’ll have the same answer. I am not interested. When the right time comes, consider me last. Whatever’s left, it’s fine by me. Because for me, only destiny can tell,” Go told his partymates.

Former party president Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III refused to comment and would rather focus on addressing the COVID-19 problem.

“Politics should take a back seat. Do they report to the media even the filing of the statement? Concentrate first on solving the pandemic in our territory,” he said, referring to the Sworn Information Update Statement submitted yesterday afternoon by PDP-Laban to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Moves to have Duterte run for vice president have drawn widespread criticism as it was seen as a sneaky way for him to circumvent the constitutional limit of only one term for president where Go – long-time aide of Duterte – may step down and have his boss take over the presidency under the succession rule of the Constitution, critics have warned.

Meanwhile, the document submitted to Comelec named the party’s newly elected national officers that include Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as president; Karlo Alexei Nograles, executive vice president; Edwin Olivarez, vice president for NCR; Raul Lambino, vice president for Luzon; Ben Evardone, vice president for Visayas; Charito Plaza, vice president for Mindanao; and Melvin Matibag, secretary-general.

It also named Rianne Cuevas as national treasurer; Go, auditor-general and committee chairpersons Astravel Pimentel-Naik, membership; Noel Felongco, education; Antonio Kho, finance; Richard Nethercott, legal affairs and arbitration; Jonathan Malaya, public information; Reymar Mansilungan, livelihood and Maria Katrina Nicole Contacto, youth affairs.

President Duterte, along with Cusi, signed the statement which was submitted to commission clerk Genesis Gatdula in compliance with Comelec Resolution 10695 that requires registered political parties to file their updated statements.

The PDP-Laban faction led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao expelled Cusi’s group last month. However, just a few days later, Cusi’s group held a general assembly and instead ousted Pacquiao.

Comelec is expected to be asked to resolve the split in the coming weeks.

PDP-Laban was founded 39 years ago to oppose the Marcos regime by Pimentel’s father, the late Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr., the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr. and the late senator Lorenzo Tañada.