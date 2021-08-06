CHR to probe killing of transgender woman, condemns gender-based violence

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Friday said it will launch an investigation into the grisly killing of a transgender woman in Bulacan.

Cindy Jones Torres, 39, was stabbed to death at a salon in Guiguinto town in Bulacan by a man who was allegedly trying to borrow money from her, according to a report published by ABS-CBN on August 5, Thursday. The suspect is facing murder charges and is currently in police custody, the report also notes.

"The case of Cindy Jones, as well as other similar instances of reprehensible and senseless acts of violence, stresses the harsh realities faced by the LGBTQI community, who are more vulnerable to hate-motivated violence even in present-day society," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

"CHR, as the country's Gender Ombud, denounces all forms of gender-based violence directed towards transgender individuals and other people with diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC)."

In May, both the CHR and the Philippine National Police launched inquiries into the rape and murder of transgender man Ebeng Mayor. Three suspects, including a childhood friend who confessed to authorities, were arrested by police.

De Guia said the commission's regional office in Central Luzon would also be opening a probe into Torres' killing.

"As the suspect is currently in custody, we hold that the police will do their utmost best to ascertain the truth so that justice may attained, and the perpetrator be held to account," she added.

"We strongly echo CHR's call for better protection of the LGBTQI community through the enactment of the SOGIE Equality Bill, which is envisioned to provide legal mechanisms to hold to account perpetrators of gender-based discrimination and violence."