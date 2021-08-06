




































































 




   







   















PNP forms quick response teams for overcrowding at vaccination sites
Individuals wanting to be inoculated with the COVID-19 jabs set up camp along sidewalks and streets as the line stretches from the SM Manila vaccination site to almost at the Quinta Market in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday midnight, Aug. 5, 2021. 
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 3:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police General Guillermo Eleazar on Friday said he ordered the creation of quick response teams to be deployed to prevent overcrowding in vaccination sites.



In a virtual press conference, Eleazar said he directed unit commanders to coordinate with local government units on their inoculation programs.





But the police chief admitted that despite coordination, overcrowding may still happen in vaccination sites.



“In spite of preparation made by unit commanders so it will not happen, there should be quick response teams to immediately respond to the situation and normalize a particular event or situation,” Eleazar said partly in Filipino.



On Thursday, thousands flocked to vaccination sites in Manila and Las Piñas City with some lining up since the previous night hoping to be inoculated with vaccines against COVID-19.



Local government units said they learned those who lined up were there because of rumors that unvaccinated persons will not receive government aid during the lockdown period, or will not be allowed to go out of their houses.



The national government quickly refuted these rumors as false and stressed that aid will be given to low-income families in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine regardless of vaccination status.



There is also no order to prevent those yet to be vaccinated from leaving their houses, officials clarified. President Rodrigo Duterte floated the idea in late July, saying in one of his taped messages that unvaccinated people should not be allowed out and that barangay officials should escort them home if found outdoors.



The idea met resistance from government agencies like the Department of Justice, Department of Health and the Commission on Human Rights and was quietly dropped.



The government also assured the people that vaccination will continue amid ECQ period.



During the two-week lockdown period, only Authorized Persons outside Residence will be allowed to leave their homes. Those caught will be asked to go back home. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

