Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 10,623 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,638,345.

This is the highest single-day rise recorded since April 16 when the Philippines recorded 10,726 new coronavirus cases. New deaths reported today are also the highest since April 9 when authorities reported 401 fatalities.

The National Capital Region entered the most stringent form of community quarantine today and will stay under it until August 20 in a bid to contain the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is driving a surge in neighboring countries.

The same highly transmissible variant has now been detected in every city of the NCR, the Department of Health said.

Another 119 cases of the Delta variant announced by the DOH today bring the country's total to 450.

DOH also said 37 areas in the country, including eight in Metro Manila, have been placed under Alert Level 4 which means that their risk classification is moderate to critical and that the bed utilization rate in hospitals is more than 70%.

Earlier Friday, the government's pandemic task force released a comprehensive list of persons allowed to travel within, to, and from areas under ECQ also known as authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).