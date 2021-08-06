Philippines logs 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise in over 3 months
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 10,623 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,638,345.
This is the highest single-day rise recorded since April 16 when the Philippines recorded 10,726 new coronavirus cases. New deaths reported today are also the highest since April 9 when authorities reported 401 fatalities.
-
Active cases: 74,297 or 4.5% of the total
-
Recoveries: 3,127, pushing total to 1,535,375
-
Deaths: 247, bringing total to 28,673
Enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila
-
The National Capital Region entered the most stringent form of community quarantine today and will stay under it until August 20 in a bid to contain the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 which is driving a surge in neighboring countries.
-
The same highly transmissible variant has now been detected in every city of the NCR, the Department of Health said.
-
Another 119 cases of the Delta variant announced by the DOH today bring the country's total to 450.
-
DOH also said 37 areas in the country, including eight in Metro Manila, have been placed under Alert Level 4 which means that their risk classification is moderate to critical and that the bed utilization rate in hospitals is more than 70%.
-
Earlier Friday, the government's pandemic task force released a comprehensive list of persons allowed to travel within, to, and from areas under ECQ also known as authorized persons outside of residence (APOR).
-
Ahead of the lockdown, the government managed to vaccinate a total of 9.81% of the country's total population. Officials earlier said they hope to ramp up vaccination in Metro Manila within the next two weeks.
- Latest
- Trending