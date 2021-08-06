DFA says it repatriated another 202 Filipinos from Macau

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it brought home 202 Filipinos from Macau earlier this week.

This brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated from the special administrative region of China to 3,995, DFA said in a statement. The returning Filipinos were described as being "negatively impacted" by the pandemic although no details were given.

The latest flight, which arrived on August 3, Tuesday, is the 20th repatriation flight conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Macau SAR since March 2020.

The consulate said Filipinos in Macau intending to return home may register through this online portal: https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau.

The next repatriation flight is scheduled to depart on August 13, 2021, Friday.