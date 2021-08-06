




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DFA says it repatriated another 202 Filipinos from Macau
Filipinos lining up for check-in procedures at Macau International Airport on August 3, 2021.
Philippine Consulate General in Macau/ R.Genotiva

                     

                        

                           
DFA says it repatriated another 202 Filipinos from Macau

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 11:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it brought home 202 Filipinos from Macau earlier this week. 



This brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated from the special administrative region of China to 3,995, DFA said in a statement.  The returning Filipinos were described as being "negatively impacted" by the pandemic although no details were given. 



The latest flight, which arrived on August 3, Tuesday, is the 20th repatriation flight conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Macau SAR since March 2020. 



The consulate said Filipinos in Macau intending to return home may register through this online portal: https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau



The next repatriation flight is scheduled to depart on August 13, 2021, Friday. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
                                                      MACAU
                                                      MIGRANT WORKERS
                                                      OFW
                                                      REPATRIATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Stay home during ECQ or face arrest&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Stay home during ECQ or face arrest’


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has warned all Metro Manila residents to just stay home or risk apprehension by police...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US, at East Asia meet, rejects China Sea claims


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States underscored its rejection of China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea in line with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 116 more Delta variant cases detected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
116 more Delta variant cases detected


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health yesterday reported the detection of 116 Delta variant cases, bringing the total number of the highly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte thanks UK for vaccine donations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte thanks UK for vaccine donations


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has cited the contribution of the United Kingdom’s outgoing ambassador in improving the Philippines’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawmakers justify OCTA probe, vow no censure


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
House lawmakers have defended their move to investigate OCTA Research Philippines amid backlash from critics.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Calls to mental health hotline in first half of 2021 near last year's total
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Calls to mental health hotline in first half of 2021 near last year's total


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
According to NCMH data, their hotline received more than 10,544 calls from January to July of this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as Metro Manila enters two-week lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as Metro Manila enters two-week lockdown


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Officials have said that they are looking to ramp up vaccination in Metro Manila as it enters a two-week lockdown intended...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expanded jurisdiction of first-level courts seen to declog regional court dockets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expanded jurisdiction of first-level courts seen to declog regional court dockets


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of the Republic Act 11576 that expands the jurisdiction...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US firm Novavax applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US firm Novavax applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said that Novavax has applied for emergency use approval but the requirements are still...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR probes killing of 2 activists cops shot dead in Albay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR probes killing of 2 activists cops shot dead in Albay


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHR said that continuous attacks and deaths of activists remain to be a “cause of concern” for the commissio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with