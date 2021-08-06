




































































 




   







   















DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake
This November 2019 photo shows Local Government Undersecretary Ricojudge Echiverri with Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año. 
Ricojudge RJ Echiverri Facebook page

                     

                        

                           
DILG: Show-cause order vs Manila Mayor Isko was honest mistake

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2021 - 10:24am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The DILG withdrew Friday a show-cause order it says it “inadvertently” issued against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno that ordered him to explain a 2018 anti-drug abuse audit, when he was not part of the city government.



DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya confirmed this in an interview with CNN Philippines’ "The Source" on Friday."Undersecretary [Ricojudge] Echiverri has already explained. It was an honest mistake on his part and on the part of his staff," he said.





A tweet report from The STAR showed a memorandum dated August 6 issued by Echiverri admitting that its Show Cause Order on July 9 was “an inadvertent re-issuance.”



“By virtue of this error and the guidance of policies and procedures of the Department, we are hereby withdrawing the document in issue,” Echiverri’s latest memo said.



Late Thursday night, the STAR reported that Moreno received a show cause order for failing the Anti-Drug Abuse Council Audit for 2018.



Moreno was an undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development then, and was only elected city mayor in 2019.



Echiverri in his latest memo admitted that "the 2018 Audit reflected the poor performance of the City Government of Manila under the previous City Mayor."



DILG apologizes



Malaya also apologized to Moreno for the “erroneous” issuance of the show cause order and assured that there was “no politics” involved in it.



“It was just an honest mistake it was inadvertently issued and he already issued a withdrawal order addressed to [National Capital Region] Regional Director to withdraw it so Mayor Isko no longer has to answer the show cause,” he said partly in Filipino.



“Since there is a mistake that was done, as spokesperson of DILG, we express our apologies to the mayor of Manila for having issued this erroneous show-cause order,” Malaya added.



Responding to the STAR report on Wednesday night, Moreno only said: “Wow galing ha! Sunod sunod na!”



In the latest Pulse Asia pre-elections survey released in July, Moreno placed second in presidential polls. He was second to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte who was picked my 28% of respondents when asked who they would have voted if elections were held on the day that they answered it.



Moreno however has yet to announce whether he will vie for a national post in the 2022 national elections. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      ISKO MORENO
                                                      JONATHAN MALAYA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
