Voter registration in Metro Manila suspended during ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration in Metro Manila will be suspended during the two-week enhanced community quarantine period this month, Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said Tuesday.

In an interview with Teleradyo on Tuesday, Jimenez said that work in Comelec operations in the National Capital Region will be suspended. “Because of that, of course, voter registration during the period of the ECQ will be suspended,” he added in Filipino.

Jimenez said they are hoping there will be “possible workarounds” during this period these are still under study. He did not expound.

Metro Manila will revert to the strictest form of lockdown from August 6-20 amid the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. NCR mayors are also imposing an 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew during this period.

The Comelec spokesperson however noted that they already reached the target number of voter registrations with two months left before the deadline on September 30, but Jimenez said they are still urging the public to register.

He stressed that registration in satellite offices outside Metro Manila will continue amid ECQ. Those who have appointments in NCR satellite offices during the lockdown period meanwhile will be rescheduled.

Extension?

To date, there are still no talks of extending the voter registration beyond September 30, Jimenez said.

He pointed out that the poll body already reached its target number of registrations and the filing of Certificates of Candidacy will start the day after Comelec closes its voter registration.

“At that point, we are preparing the final list of voters. We cannot do that if we extend,” the Comelec spokesperson added in Filipino.

But Jimenez said that the commission is “open… to reasonable necessity of adjustment of deadlines if needed.”

As of July 15, the Comelec hit 60.1 million registered voters. — Kristine Joy Patag