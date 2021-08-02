8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1

MANILA, Philippines — Government figures on Monday showed there are now 8.36% or 9.11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by beginning of August.

That percentage is out of the country's entire 109 million population per the latest census. Some 10.8% or 11.74 million, meanwhile, have received their first shot.

The Duterte administration is looking to inoculate up to 70 million this year in a bid to reach herd immunity — a goal that could be affected as more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are detected.

In the government's own numbers, that would be 11.19% Filipinos complete with their shots, and 16.46% with their initial dose.

Daily administered doses in the last seven days were at 523,018, totaling to 20.86 million by August 1.

Health authorities are ramping up inoculations as new cases begin to rise. Experts at the OCTA Research said a community transmission of the Delta variant may be driving the uptick in infections in the capital region.

Priority groups

Government has yet open up vaccinations for the general public.

But among those in its priority list showed there are now 1.57 million health workers or the A1 group fully vaccinated, with 1.99 million with their first shot.

In A2 or among senior citizens, there are now 2.61 million complete with their doses, while 2.88 million have received their initial.

There are now also 3.32 million persons with comorbidities fully vaccinated, while 3.77 million who received their first dose.

Among essential workers making up the A4 group, the number is at 1.29 million fully vaccinated and 2.62 million with initial dose.

By August 1, there are also 304,616 members of the indigent population completely vaccinated, and 473,283 with partial protection against COVID-19.