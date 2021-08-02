8.36% of Filipinos complete COVID-19 shots as of August 1
MANILA, Philippines — Government figures on Monday showed there are now 8.36% or 9.11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by beginning of August.
That percentage is out of the country's entire 109 million population per the latest census. Some 10.8% or 11.74 million, meanwhile, have received their first shot.
The Duterte administration is looking to inoculate up to 70 million this year in a bid to reach herd immunity — a goal that could be affected as more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 are detected.
In the government's own numbers, that would be 11.19% Filipinos complete with their shots, and 16.46% with their initial dose.
Daily administered doses in the last seven days were at 523,018, totaling to 20.86 million by August 1.
Health authorities are ramping up inoculations as new cases begin to rise. Experts at the OCTA Research said a community transmission of the Delta variant may be driving the uptick in infections in the capital region.
Priority groups
Government has yet open up vaccinations for the general public.
But among those in its priority list showed there are now 1.57 million health workers or the A1 group fully vaccinated, with 1.99 million with their first shot.
In A2 or among senior citizens, there are now 2.61 million complete with their doses, while 2.88 million have received their initial.
There are now also 3.32 million persons with comorbidities fully vaccinated, while 3.77 million who received their first dose.
Among essential workers making up the A4 group, the number is at 1.29 million fully vaccinated and 2.62 million with initial dose.
By August 1, there are also 304,616 members of the indigent population completely vaccinated, and 473,283 with partial protection against COVID-19.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection."
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Total doses administered: 20,863,544
- First dose: 11,747,581
- Second dose: 9,115,963
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.
"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
