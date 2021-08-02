Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday received new doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from the United Kingdom.

State-run PTV reported that a plane carrying the 415,040 doses landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay this afternoon.

The British government last week announced it would send the jabs seen to boost Manila's vaccination drive amid the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the newly arrived doses are part of his country's first batch of 100 million doses for poor nations.

"We are deeply grateful for this gesture of kindness and compassion from the UK government and your people," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. had told Britain's ambassador Daniel Pruce.

The Philippines has received donated jabs in past months apart from its procured doses. Supply from the COVAX Facility top this, along with those from China, Japan, and the United States.

By August, government figures showed there are now 11.19% or 9.11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

That is out of the targeted 70 million inoculated this year. Some 16.46% or 11.74 million, meanwhile, have received their initial dose.