Philippines gets 415,040 UK-donated AstraZeneca doses
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday received new doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from the United Kingdom.
State-run PTV reported that a plane carrying the 415,040 doses landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay this afternoon.
The British government last week announced it would send the jabs seen to boost Manila's vaccination drive amid the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the newly arrived doses are part of his country's first batch of 100 million doses for poor nations.
"We are deeply grateful for this gesture of kindness and compassion from the UK government and your people," vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. had told Britain's ambassador Daniel Pruce.
The Philippines has received donated jabs in past months apart from its procured doses. Supply from the COVAX Facility top this, along with those from China, Japan, and the United States.
By August, government figures showed there are now 11.19% or 9.11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
That is out of the targeted 70 million inoculated this year. Some 16.46% or 11.74 million, meanwhile, have received their initial dose.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection."
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Total doses administered: 20,863,544
- First dose: 11,747,581
- Second dose: 9,115,963
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.
"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.
At least 2.9 million Filipinos or about 2.6% of the 110 million population have been fully vaccinated as of July 4.
- Total doses administered: 11,708,029
- 1st dose: 8,839,124
- 2nd dose (fully vaccinated): 2,868,905
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
