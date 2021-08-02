




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infectionsÂ 
Traffic builds up on Marcos Highway on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021 as new police-manned quarantine control points are set up on boundaries around Metro Manila. 
The STAR/Walter Bollozos

                     

                        

                           
Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infections 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 4:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday logged 8,167 additional coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,605,762.



August 2 is the fourth straight day of authorities reporting more than 8,000 new infections. DOH said three laboratories did not turn in screening results. 



    
	
  • Active cases: 62,615 or 3.9% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 9,095, bringing the number to 1,515,054
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 77, or now 28,093 in total
    • 




Longer curfew, more hospital admissions



    
	
  • Metro Manila mayors agreed to a new curfew between 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. when the capital region shifts to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • The Philippine General Hospital reported a "consistent" rise in patients admitted to the country's largest COVID-19 referral facility.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • DOH said walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will not be allowed in areas under ECQ.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Community groups pressed government to provide cash and in-kind aid to informal waste workers affected by the new lockdowns amid the threat of the Delta variant. 
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Who will come next?': De Lima questions death of witness Vincent Sy from cardiac arrest


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Sino kaya ang isusunod nila?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Senate Democrats urge Biden to address Philippine rights situation


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Democrats expressed concern about the human rights situation in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Locsin to raise sea row, vaccine access in ASEAN meet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Locsin to raise sea row, vaccine access in ASEAN meet


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. will raise equitable access to vaccines, pandemic recovery and the South China...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd readies for Brigada Eskwela despite online classes


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Education is mobilizing for the conduct this week of the national schools maintenance program, popularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG open to 24/7 vaccinations but rejects house-to-house proposal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG open to 24/7 vaccinations but rejects house-to-house proposal


                              

                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Imagine the conduct of house-to-house vaccination where our medical frontliners go through houses in a street, one by one....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Roque 21 counsel sees long trial for urban poor nabbed seeking food aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Roque 21 counsel sees long trial for urban poor nabbed seeking food aid


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"All out ang prosecution, they said there could be as many as 15 witnesses, the policemen. So hearings will last until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH reports 'consistent' rise in COVID-19 admissions in past 10 days


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Patient admissions to PGH are on the rise with 143 on Sunday from around 100 patients on July 12, PGH spokesperson Jonas del...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Familiar checkpoints, traffic buildup as Metro Manila preps for third ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I hope to implement [these] especially with the start of ECQ implementation on August 6."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As lockdown looms, community groups urge &lsquo;ayuda&lsquo; for informal waste workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As lockdown looms, community groups urge ‘ayuda‘ for informal waste workers


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Our request is that we be given food every day because we do not have the resources to buy food if we are not allowed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with