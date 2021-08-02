Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infectionsÂ 

Traffic builds up on Marcos Highway on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021 as new police-manned quarantine control points are set up on boundaries around Metro Manila.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines tops 1.6 million COVID-19 cases with 8,167 new infections
(Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday logged 8,167 additional coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total to 1,605,762.
August 2 is the fourth straight day of authorities reporting more than 8,000 new infections. DOH said three laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 62,615 or 3.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,095, bringing the number to 1,515,054
- Deaths: 77, or now 28,093 in total
Longer curfew, more hospital admissions
- Metro Manila mayors agreed to a new curfew between 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. when the capital region shifts to enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.
- The Philippine General Hospital reported a "consistent" rise in patients admitted to the country's largest COVID-19 referral facility.
- DOH said walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will not be allowed in areas under ECQ.
- Community groups pressed government to provide cash and in-kind aid to informal waste workers affected by the new lockdowns amid the threat of the Delta variant.
