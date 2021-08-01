




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
VP Robredo negative for COVID-19 after quarantine, exposure to patient
This undated photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo speaking from the podium
Office of the Vice President

                     

                        

                           
VP Robredo negative for COVID-19 after quarantine, exposure to patient

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 3:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has tested negative for the coronavirus after entering quarantine due to exposure to a patient who later tested positive. 



The vice president confirmed this Sunday morning on her weekly radio show aired over radio station dzXL. 





"I was actually exposed to a COVID-positive patient last week, so I quarantined myself. I've taken an RT-PCR test and fortunately, I'm negative," she said in Filipino Sunday. 



"So tomorrow I will go back to the office. But that's it, I'm still lucky because even though I was exposed, it's negative and my office is also strict with quarantine protocols."



She did not mention where she was exposed. Last week on July 23, the vice president wrapped up her office's NagaVax Express project, where it was able to inoculate 6,715 residents with single-dose Janssen vaccines in just two days. 



READ: Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule



Last week, Robredo was unable to physically attend President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation Address due to the full vaccination requirement. 



She was first asked to attend over Zoom, but the House of Representatives later revised its invitation and asked her to show up in person instead. 



The vice president's second coronavirus vaccine dose is still scheduled on Wednesday, August 11.



To recall, Robredo also underwent quarantine in April after her driver tested positive for the pathogen. 



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.59 million coronavirus infections in the country, 60,887 of whom are still classified as active cases. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Here’s a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Border checkpoints activated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Border checkpoints activated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said quarantine control points along the boundaries of the National Capital Region Plus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Budget and Management cited Avisado's recent bout with COVID-19 for his move until August 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Movie and Television Review Classifications Board chairman Manuel “Manoling” Morato has passed away. He...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines starts August with 8,735 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines starts August with 8,735 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities reported 8,735 new coronavirus cases on the first day of August, with deaths reaching 28,016.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR spike in COVID-19 cases suggest Delta variant community transmission — OCTA


                              

                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"The rapid growth rate suggests the possibility of community transmission of the Delta variant in the NCR," OCTA Research...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops reminded: Ensure free movement of cargo at quarantine checkpoints
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops reminded: Ensure free movement of cargo at quarantine checkpoints


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We should also ensure the free passage of cargo or delivery vehicles transporting essential items such as food supplies....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccinating minors for COVID-19 urgent amid Delta variant &mdash; Gatchalian
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccinating minors for COVID-19 urgent amid Delta variant — Gatchalian


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health officials have confirmed that local transmission of the Delta is underway. By July 29, the number of persons infected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After tax hike halt, private schools press for passage of law to address woes


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It is critical that the bills be passed as soon as possible, before the new school year starts in September," COCOPEA said....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with