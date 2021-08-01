VP Robredo negative for COVID-19 after quarantine, exposure to patient

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has tested negative for the coronavirus after entering quarantine due to exposure to a patient who later tested positive.

The vice president confirmed this Sunday morning on her weekly radio show aired over radio station dzXL.

"I was actually exposed to a COVID-positive patient last week, so I quarantined myself. I've taken an RT-PCR test and fortunately, I'm negative," she said in Filipino Sunday.

"So tomorrow I will go back to the office. But that's it, I'm still lucky because even though I was exposed, it's negative and my office is also strict with quarantine protocols."

She did not mention where she was exposed. Last week on July 23, the vice president wrapped up her office's NagaVax Express project, where it was able to inoculate 6,715 residents with single-dose Janssen vaccines in just two days.

Last week, Robredo was unable to physically attend President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation Address due to the full vaccination requirement.

She was first asked to attend over Zoom, but the House of Representatives later revised its invitation and asked her to show up in person instead.

The vice president's second coronavirus vaccine dose is still scheduled on Wednesday, August 11.

To recall, Robredo also underwent quarantine in April after her driver tested positive for the pathogen.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.59 million coronavirus infections in the country, 60,887 of whom are still classified as active cases.