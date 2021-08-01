




































































 




   







   















LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
This July 30, 2021 photo shows a checkpoint in Marikina City.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2021 - 9:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country.





                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
August 2021 ECQ guidelines: What to expect as Metro Manila goes into lockdown


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here's a refresher of ECQ guidelines for the impending August 2021 ECQ.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Border checkpoints activated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Border checkpoints activated


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said quarantine control points along the boundaries of the National Capital Region Plus...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Faithful urged: Storm the heavens with prayers vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged yesterday the Catholic faithful to storm the heavens with prayers to stop...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morato succumbs to COVID-19, 87


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Movie and Television Review Classifications Board chairman Manuel "Manoling" Morato has passed away. He...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang Saturday praised Filipino athletes for their achievements in their respective sporting events at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget chief Avisado goes on sick leave after bout with COVID-19


                              

                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Budget and Management cited Avisado's recent bout with COVID-19 for his move until August 13.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist in vaccination


                              

                                 14 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 "The PNP's Medical Reserve Force will be on standby in case they will be tapped in the vaccination process...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Up to 30,000 active cases in NCR projected by September 30


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite setting a stricter community lockdown in the coming weeks, the National Capital Region may still see some 18,000 to...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
250,000 daily vaccinations eyed in Metro Manila during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Capital Region is aiming to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 by inoculating 250,000 individuals a day during...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Weakened monsoon to still bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weakened monsoon to still bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the southwest monsoon has weakened, it will still bring rains over northern Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric...

                                                         


      

         

            
