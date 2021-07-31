Palace congratulates Petecio, Obiena and Paalam

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Saturday praised Filipino athletes for their achievements in their respective sporting events at the Tokyo Olympics and urged them to win gold for the Philippines.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque congratulated Nesthy Petecio for winning the women’s boxing featherweight semifinals and securing a second Olympic medal for the Philippines, EJ Obiena for leaping into the finals of the Men's Pole Vault, and Carlo Paalam for clinching a quarter finals ticket in the men's boxing flyweight class.

"We are one with the Filipino people in rejoicing the performance of our athletes in today's schedule of games of the Tokyo Olympics," Roque said in a statement.

"The whole nation is praying for our athletes as their quest for an Olympic gold medal continues. Go for gold!" he added.

The Philippines bagged its first ever Olympic gold last July 26 after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz topped the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting competition.