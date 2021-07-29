




































































 




   

   









Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus
Screen grab shows Sen. Richard Gordon attending a Senate plenary session through video conference on February 1, 2021. 
Gordon in hospital after contracting coronavirus

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 3:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon was admitted to Makati Medical Center Wednesday night “for observation and further testing” after he contracted the coronavirus, his office announced.



His office said initial COVID-19 panel test results and high resolution chest CT-scan findings show that he has pneumonia. 





Gordon, 75, is currently being treated and will remain at the hospital until further notice, his office said.



The senator, who is also chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19.



His staff initially said he was not experiencing any symptoms, but in a statement Gordon said that he is "feeling slightly under the weather."



COVID-19 vaccination can help prevent transmission and infection, but is not a guarantee that a vaccinated person will not contract the disease.



Vaccines can, however, reduce the risk of getting severe COVID-19 and reduce the need to get hospitalized.



There have been cases of COVID-19 even among vaccinated health workers at the Philippine General Hospital but these have been mild.



The Department of Health has repeatedly stressed that vaccinated people should still practice safety measures like wearing face masks and face shields and physical distancing. People are also advised to stay at home to avoid the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.



Gordon is the sixth senator to get COVID-19. The others are Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sens. Sonny Angara, Ronald dela Rosa, Aquilino Pimentel III and Bong Revilla. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      RICHARD GORDON
