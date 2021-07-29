House to award congressional medal of excellence to Hidilyn Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will be handing out the congressional medal of excellence to Hidilyn Diaz for winning the country’s first Olympic gold, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Thursday.

This will be the first time that the House will confer the award, which will be created upon the adoption of a separate resolution filed by the chamber’s top leaders.

“This award will immortalize their achievements and give them a legacy to leave behind by providing future generations with inspirational lessons that they can take to heart,” House leaders said in House Resolution No. 1981.

In House Resolution No. 2041, Velasco along with House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, House Minority Leader Joseph Paduano, and Reps. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III (Isabela) and Manuel Jose Dalipe (Zamboanga City) cited Diaz for inspiring Filipinos, especially young women and athletes.

Velasco said Diaz deserves “gratitude and recognition from every single Filipino” after she ended the country’s 97-year gold medal drought at the Olympics.

WATCH: Hidilyn Diaz' winning moment at Tokyo Olympics

“We thought an Olympic gold medal for the Philippines will never happen in our lifetime until it did, many thanks to Hidilyn Diaz!” Velasco said.

He added, “To hear our national anthem played at the Olympic podium with the gold medal around Hidilyn’s neck was priceless.”

The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution commending Diaz for ruling the Women's 55kg event and setting an Olympic record of 224kg in total. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Luisa Morales