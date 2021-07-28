




































































 




   

   









DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman
Filipinos previously stranded in Oman return to the Philippines on July 27, 2021. 
DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 6:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman returned home on Tuesday. 



They returned to the Philippines aboard a chartered repatriation flight which was the first flight to be specially chartered by the Philippine government from Oman, DFA said. 





Oman is among the countries included in the Philippines' travel ban which is intended to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 variants in the country. 



"The increased number of stranded OFWs in the country prompted our Embassy in Muscat, Oman to request for a chartered repatriation flight,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said. 



“The extension of the [pandemic task force] pronouncement covering countries with Delta variant also triggered the increased number of OFWs leading the Department to take a quick action to remedy the situation." 



Among those aboard the Tuesday morning flight were 330 land-based workers and ten minors, DFA said, adding that they underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival and will undergo a 14-day facility-based quarantine. 



The cost of the repatriates' stay at quarantine facilities will be covered by the government and they will also receive US$ 200 in reintegration assistance, according to the department. 



“The Department will continue to address the situation in Oman,"  Arriola said.



"Two (2) more repatriation flights are scheduled this 10 and 25 of August, congruent with the Department's continuing commitment to bring home our Kababayans amidst the travel restriction due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic." 



                                                      COVID-19
                                                      OMAN
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
