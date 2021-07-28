




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
46% of Filipinos say will not vote in 2022 if COVID-19 cases in their barangays are high â€” poll
People belonging to A1 to A4 categories queue for a Sinovac vaccine at Bagong Silang Elementary School in Caloocan City on June 9, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
46% of Filipinos say will not vote in 2022 if COVID-19 cases in their barangays are high — poll

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 5:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nearly half of Filipinos say they will not vote in the upcoming national elections if coronavirus cases are high in their barangays, results of a Pulse Asia survey bared by a senator found. 



The survey focused mainly on vaccine hesitancy and was conducted from June 7 to June 16 with 2,400 respondents. However, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri commissioned a question on the 2022 polls, the findings of which were embargoed and revealed by him for the first time at a plenary session held Wednesday. 





According to Zubiri, 46% of respondents told Pulse Asia that they would not go out to vote on election day in May 2022 if COVID-19 cases in their barangay are high.






Another 35% said that they would still vote. The remaining 19% said they were unsure. 



The number of respondents who said they would stay home during elections was highest in Metro Manila at 57%, followed by Balance Luzon at 50%, Mindanao at 40%, and the Visayas at 37%. 



Meanwhile, respondents from Mindanao were the most willing to vote regardless of high cases in their area at 50%, trailed by Metro Manila at 35%, the Visayas at 32% and Balance Luzon at 29%. 



Those who said they were unsure were mostly from the Visayas at 32%, followed by Balance Luzon at 21%, Mindanao at 10% and Metro Manila at 7%. 



Herd immunity by this year 'a must' 



Given the survey's findings, Zubiri emphasized the importance of achieving herd immunity as soon as possible to avoid low voter turnout and single-digit margin victories at the 2022 polls. 



"It is a must that we achieve the target vaccination of 70 million Filipinos by the end of this year," he said. 



Several senators backed Zubiri's call to ramp up the vaccination program, with Senate President Vicente Sotto III further urging the pandemic task force to vaccinate everyone willing given the high rate of vaccine hesitancy in the country. 



The latest figures from the pandemic task force, also bared by Zubiri, show that only 6.84 million of 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is equivalent to just 6.27% of the population. 



— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Immigration officers quietly return from suspension as 'pastillas' probes continue


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte boasted in his last State of the Nation Address that he fired officials tagged in the “pastillas”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo making moves to forge broad alliance for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo is now moving to forge a broad alliance for the 2022 elections, with her having met at least three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases rising in Metro Manila but no surge yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases rising in Metro Manila but no surge yet


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The department asked “independent experts” to be more careful in making pronouncements as “this may cause...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman


                              

                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs said 345 Filipinos previously stranded in Oman returned home on Tuesday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Genome center needs P100M to expand sequencing capacity in Visayas, Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Eva Maria Cutiongco-de la Paz, PGC director for health programs, said the center needs P50 million each for the two satellite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reacting to Robredo's address, Palace says any contribution is 'much appreciated'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reacting to Robredo's address, Palace says any contribution is 'much appreciated'


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration is open to Vice President Leni Robredo's initiatives and proposals on enhancing pandemic response,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov&rsquo;t told: Act decisively on calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown but be ready with aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov’t told: Act decisively on calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown but be ready with aid


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said the government must listen to and "act decisively" on calls from experts for a pre-emptive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 25 Delta variant cases detected in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Manuel Mapue II said the nine Metro Manila cities account for 25 of the 119 total Delta cases in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with