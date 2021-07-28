




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime
An alleged drug dealer is handcuffed during a police operation conducted in Manila on March 15, 2018. 
AFP/Noel Celis

                     

                        

                           
CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 1:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights called on the government to do “what is good and right” and to uphold the rule of law as it carries out its fight against criminality.



In a statement Wednesday, two days after President Rodrigo Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address, CHR said it “[decries] the culture of killings and the blatant disregard for the rule of law.”





“The CHR continues to stress the primacy of the human life, even as we address issues on criminality. We emphasize that the call to respect the rights of the accused does not mean disregarding the crimes committed and its ill effect to victims,” lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, the commission’s spokesperson, said.



In his last SONA, Duterte taunted the International Criminal Court to put on record his threats against the people out to “destroy” the country with illegal drugs.



“I would never deny and the ICC can record it: those who destroy my country, I will kill you. And those who destroy the young people of my country, I will kill you. I will really finish you because I love my country,” the chief executive said.



He added that dealing with those involved in the illegal drug trade the “legal way” will “take you months and years.”



In a report on human rights situation in the Philippines released last year, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said the widespread killings, detentions and red-tagging by state actors “suggest that [Duterte’s] public comments may have incited violence and may have had the effect of encouraging, backing, or even ordering human rights violations with impunity.”



De Guia said the CHR remains hopeful that despite such pronouncements “that seem to tolerate a culture of killing and impunity, authorities will still adhere in doing what is good and right, as guided by our laws. ”



The CHR official added that perpetrators should be made accountable for the harms they caused and face the consequence of their crimes.



“This is exactly [why] we have laws—to ensure accountability from perpetrators guided by due process and preserve guaranteed rights to all Filipinos as embodied in our very Constitution,” she said.



The commission said it also recognizes the government’s achievements in upholding the right to education, right to health, and right to effective and efficient public service. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      HUMAN RIGHTS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 27, 2021 - 10:58am                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the preparations for and the delivery of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address.



Photo: RTVM screengrab from SONA 2020

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 27, 2021 - 10:58am                              


                              
President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address was a confirmation that killing is a government policy, rights group Karapatan says.



"Duterte knows the day of reckoning is coming for him with the International Criminal Court Office of the Prosecutor’s request to investigate him for his crimes against the Filipino people. He may brag and pretend not to care, but his quip to 'add another' dead body amid the calls for accountability is an insidious — and serious — threat," the group also says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:35pm                              


                              
President Duterte says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 is "far more aggressive and dangerous."



Duterte hopes the variant will not spread any further but if something wrong happens, "it will be just like what happened in the early days."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:21pm                              


                              
President Duterte claims his government launched the most extensive amelioration program in history with the passage of Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:17pm                              


                              
President Duterte talks about the pandemic response, joking that he may have the deadly virus that killed 27,000 Filipinos.



Earlier he told everyone to pray to God to solve the pandemic, which has left thousands of Filipinos out of work.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 5:59pm                              


                              
President Duterte revisits the issue with Metro Manila water providers, now Razon-led Manila Water Company Inc. and Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc., which he earlier accused of forging "onerous" contracts with the government.



"I told (Finance Secretary) Dominguez, 'tell them that I am no longer honoring the contract,'" the president recalls telling his finance chief. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'We are in a surge': OCTA calls for lockdowns as Metro Manila cases rise


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Right now, it's official: we are in a surge here in the National Capital Region," OCTA said on Tuesday. "We can't disregard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH says booster shot for Sinovac still being studied


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Vaccine Expert Panel is studying whether people administered with Sinovac vaccine should be given booster shots to strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe 9 &lsquo;narco generals&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe 9 ‘narco generals’


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House of Representatives yesterday vowed to resume its inquiry into nine police generals earlier linked to illegal drug...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace distances from matrix linking Hidilyn Diaz in oust-Duterte plot                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace distances from matrix linking Hidilyn Diaz in oust-Duterte plot


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday distanced himself from the matrix that had linked weightlifter and Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Untemplated: Our Future, Now
                              


                              

                                                                  By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. |
                                 July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s time to refresh that active idealism in us again to harness everything for the common good of the people and the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR urges authorities to uphold rule of law in fight vs crime


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement Wednesday, the Commission on Human Rights said it “[decries] the culture of killings and the blatant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Milestone' UN-Phl rights program just spin if killings continue, HRW says


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new joint program between the United Nations and the Philippines to improve human rights conditions in the country will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: COVID-19 cases rising in Metro Manila but no surge yet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: COVID-19 cases rising in Metro Manila but no surge yet


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The department asked “independent experts” to be more careful in making pronouncements as “this may cause...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace defends SONA focus on drug war
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace defends SONA focus on drug war


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The opposition’s criticisms against President Duterte’s final State of the Nation Address are expected, Malacañang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups welcome call for passage of legislative measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups welcome call for passage of legislative measures


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Business groups welcomed the call of President Duterte in his State of the Nation Address for the passage of legislative measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with