While NCR cities halt vaccine administration, far-flung provinces experience COVID-19 jab delay
 This July 23, 2021 photo shows the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination at Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.
While NCR cities halt vaccine administration, far-flung provinces experience COVID-19 jab delay

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — With different Metro Manila cities suspending their vaccine programs due to shortage in delivery, some provinces outside the Philippine capital are also experiencing delays and inefficient vaccine supply. 



In Quezon province, one councilor in a fourth-class municipality said that I do not do the delivery of vaccine doses on a consistent weekly basis and the number of deliveries ranges from 40 to 100. 



“Their reason is that Quezon Province is not a priority for vaccine delivery because there [is] no surge of COVID-19 infection,” John Joseph Aquivido, a town councilor and Sangguniang Bayan Committee on Health, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.






He added that they have already earned the trust of people on the vaccines and their constituents are already eager to get inoculated but there is something wrong with the system because there is always a delay on the delivery. 



Aquivido explained that the delays are not just happening in Macalelon, but also in other neighboring towns and according to him, the most affected are those places considered as geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas like island municipalities. 



He also explained that the number of supplies is not efficient at all because with the inconsistent number of vaccine deliveries, the town will likely achieve herd immunity in December 2022. 



“We should be more preventive than curative,” Aquivido explained, saying that prioritizing places with surges is curative. Aquivido insisted that there should be the right amount of vaccine allocations per province and officials should not wait before surges happen in provinces without a high number of cases. 



“I hope our officials, especially the Department of Health and the IATF, will have a recalibration of mind and review the current situation of rollout and look for a more proper delivery of vaccine deliveries,” Aquivido said.



Last month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the Covid-19 vaccine supply is expected to normalize by June 14 with more doses arriving in the country but just this July, several local government units halted their vaccination programs due to lack of supply. — Siegfred Aldous Lacerna, intern


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      QUEZON
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
