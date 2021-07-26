




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
In last SONA, Duterte pitches to Congress: Pass bill for free legal aid to PNP, AFP facing charges
President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his last State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 26, 2021. 
Screenshot from RTVM stream

                     

                        

                           
In last SONA, Duterte pitches to Congress: Pass bill for free legal aid to PNP, AFP facing charges

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 6:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:18 p.m.) — With less than a year left in his term, President Rodrigo Duterte pitched to Congress passing a bill that will provide free legal aid to military and cops charged over actions in line of duty.



In his last State of the Nation Address, Duterte said: “It is high time to pass a law providing free legal assistance to [Armed Forces of the Philippines] and [Philippine National Police] officers enlisted personnel to help them from charges arising from incidents related to the performance of official duty.”





In the same speech, Duterte also asked Congress to pass a law to reform the pension of military and uniformed personnel.



National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers President Edre Olalia noted that soldiers and military officers, like every person, are entitled to constitutional rights to due process which includes the right to counsel.



The Public Attorney's Office is mandated to provide free legal assistance provide the indigent sector.



But Olalia pointed out that there would be no need for a measure to give them access to free legal aid if they only perform their duties regularly.



“[M]ore fundamentally, such proposed free legal assistance to them will be totally unnecessary if only they perform their jobs properly, regularly and legally, consistent and in accordance with basic rights and freedoms of the people,” he said.



Olalia continued: “In fact, with all these rights violations and abuses, it is the victims of security forces that most need free, competent and independent counsel.”



DOJ-led review



Duterte made the pitch as his own justice chief leads an inter-agency panel review of police’s “drug war” operations that led to deaths.



Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that in their initial report, the panel had found that police failed protocols in many “drug war” operations.



As the DOJ continues its investigation, it also gained access to at least 53 administrative cases where the PNP Internal Affairs Service found liability on cops in “drug war” operations where killings occurred.



The DOJ also leads the Administrative Order 35 committee that looks into politically motivated killings. Among the cases the AO 35 Special Investigating Team is investigating is the bloody Calabarzon police raids where nine activists were killed.



READ: Human rights under Duterte so far: 'Killings, threats and a terror law'



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court early in July promulgated the Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras amid mounting calls for safeguards on rules they claimed to have been weaponized against dissenters and activities.



Under the rules, law enforcement agents implementing arrest and search warrants will be required to use at least two recording devices for the implementation of these court orders.



Duterte and his men are facing allegations of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court over the bloody “drug war.” — with reports from Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SONA 2021
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 26, 2021 - 6:35pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the preparations for and the delivery of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address.



Photo: RTVM screengrab from SONA 2020

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:35pm                              


                              
President Duterte says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 is "far more aggressive and dangerous."



Duterte hopes the variant will not spread any further but if something wrong happens, "it will be just like what happened in the early days."

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:21pm                              


                              
President Duterte claims his government launched the most extensive amelioration program in history with the passage of Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 6:17pm                              


                              
President Duterte talks about the pandemic response, joking that he may have the deadly virus that killed 27,000 Filipinos.



Earlier he told everyone to pray to God to solve the pandemic, which has left thousands of Filipinos out of work.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 5:59pm                              


                              
President Duterte revisits the issue with Metro Manila water providers, now Razon-led Manila Water Company Inc. and Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc., which he earlier accused of forging "onerous" contracts with the government.



"I told (Finance Secretary) Dominguez, 'tell them that I am no longer honoring the contract,'" the president recalls telling his finance chief. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 26, 2021 - 5:44pm                              


                              
President Duterte talks about the West Philippine Sea arbitral ruling.



He says "brilliant" Filipinos keep on pushing for something he does not really know.



"What will I do with a document that will not bind China because they are never part of that arbitration?" he adds.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte&rsquo;s legislative agenda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The SONA score: Keeping track of Duterte’s legislative agenda


                              

                                                                  By Clarissa Egrubay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With less than a year in office, what will be the president’s agenda for his final SONA?

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 6,664 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Monday reported 6,664 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,555,396.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No stranger to persecution, the Church braves Duterte's threats and tirades


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Against the grain and against the tide, the Catholic Church in the Philippines endured Duterte's ire, his insults and even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
9 Delta variant cases got COVID-19 jabs, showed mild symptoms — DOH


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities on Sunday reported 55 additional cases of the highly transmissible variant, with the overall count since climbing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 VP Robredo&rsquo;s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
VP Robredo’s NagaVax Express project inoculates over 6,700 in two days


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“If day 1 was a breeze, day 2 was a riot. There were too many who trooped to the vaccination sites who were unscheduled....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte vows 'quality' education amid pandemic, but no other plans in last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Despite our inability to conduct face-to-face classes during this pandemic," Duterte said, "we remain determined to deliver...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte breaks PNoy record of giving longest post-EDSA SONA


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Instead of his last SONA running under an hour, Duterte’s speech lasted for two hours, 45 minutes and 39 seconds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Arrests, police barriers at otherwise peaceful SONA protests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Arrests, police barriers at otherwise peaceful SONA protests


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We were assured by the rally organizers that they would closely monitor their ranks and we consented, subject to strict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only 5.58% of Filipinos fully vaccinated ahead of Duterte's final SONA


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte later Monday will deliver his final State of the Nation Address to a public still mostly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with