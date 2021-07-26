Anyare?: Duterte's FOI, anti-endo, same-sex marriage and traffic promises from 2016

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte offered a lot of ambitious promises during his presidential campaign in 2016, ultimately propelling him to the highest position in the land.

Other than ending drugs and criminality "within three to six months" and supposedly riding a jet ski to assert the Philippine's sovereign right to the West Philippine Sea against Chinese incursions, he also promised:

the passing of a Security of Tenure law (end of endo/contractualization) for workers

Freedom of Information

same-sex marriage

easing of EDSA traffic

etc.

But five years after being elected into office, did Duterte really hold up his end of the bargain?

Will he finally urge the Congress to pass said legislations which marginalized in today's State of the Nation Address (SONA)?

Will the aforementioned finally come into fruition or will they remain as empty platitudes used during the electoral season?

Tonight we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he sheds light on the issue at hand together with Leody de Guzman, chairperson of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, Eirene Jhone Aguila, co-convenor of Right to Know Right Now Coalition, Nicky Castillo, co-coordinator of Metro Manila Pride and Jedd Ugay, chief mobility officer of Altmobility PH.

Catch the seventh episode of "Anyare?" live this Wednesday, 8 p.m., on Philstar.com's official Facebook and Youtube accounts.