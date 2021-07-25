Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will not be physically attending President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation Address on Monday due to the House of Representatives' full-vaccination requirement for attendees.

Speaking in Robredo's weekly program aired over dzXL Sunday morning, her spokesperson Barry Guttierez disclosed that the earlier invitation asking Robredo to attend virtually was retracted, and she was now allowed to show up in person.

Unfortunately, the new invitation came with a list of requirements, including full vaccination. However, the vice president's second coronavirus vaccine dose is still in the second week of August, he said.

"Since I won't be fully vaccinated yet on the day of the SONA, I won't attend physically. I will attend via Zoom," Robredo was quoted as saying.

According to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, the Batasan complex is currently under strict lockdown, and those attending the SONA on Monday have been shortlisted.

Inside the House plenary, the president will address only around 300 people instead of the usual 1,450 under the special security and public health protocols.

Vice President Leni Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez confirms VP was invited to attend Pres. Duterte's last SONA: "Similar to the previous year, she was not asked to be physically present, but to join via Zoom. She will therefore be attending remotely." @PhilstarNews — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) July 19, 2021

VP physically invited after all

To recall, Gutierrez confirmed last week that Robredo was invited to attend the SONA, but only virtually over Zoom instead of in person.

Gutierrez on Sunday said that after reports came out, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza reached out with a new invitation.

"Of course there were those who reacted [to the initial news], then after a few days, he clarified and said the opposite. He said there is a new list approved by the IATF and [Robredo] can go in person to the Batasan," he said in Filipino.

READ: Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA

Robredo throughout her term has had a tense relationship with Duterte, whose words have always held sway in the lower chamber of Congress where he has a supermajority.

The House of Representatives later Sunday said it was all systems go for the President's yearly address on Monday.

“Strict security and health restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of the President, Members and staff of Congress and other invited officials and guests throughout the activity,” Velasco said earlier Sunday.

Special identification cards are given to essential congressional staff and SONA attendees, who must present their vaccination cards as proof that they are fully vaccinated, as well as negative results of their RT-PCR and antigen tests, prior to entering the buildings inside the complex.

— with a report from Xave Gregorio