Robredo physically invited to SONA but skipping due to full-vaccine rule
In this Feb. 26, 2019 photo, Vice President Leni Robredo talks during the Ka Pepe Diokno Human rights award at De La Salle University in Manila. 
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo will not be physically attending President Rodrigo Duterte's sixth and final State of the Nation Address on Monday due to the House of Representatives' full-vaccination requirement for attendees. 



Speaking in Robredo's weekly program aired over dzXL Sunday morning, her spokesperson Barry Guttierez disclosed that the earlier invitation asking Robredo to attend virtually was retracted, and she was now allowed to show up in person. 





Unfortunately, the new invitation came with a list of requirements, including full vaccination. However, the vice president's second coronavirus vaccine dose is still in the second week of August, he said. 



"Since I won't be fully vaccinated yet on the day of the SONA, I won't attend physically. I will attend via Zoom," Robredo was quoted as saying. 



According to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, the Batasan complex is currently under strict lockdown, and those attending the SONA on Monday have been shortlisted.



Inside the House plenary, the president will address only around 300 people instead of the usual 1,450 under the special security and public health protocols.






VP physically invited after all



To recall, Gutierrez confirmed last week that Robredo was invited to attend the SONA, but only virtually over Zoom instead of in person. 



Gutierrez on Sunday said that after reports came out, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza reached out with a new invitation. 



"Of course there were those who reacted [to the initial news], then after a few days, he clarified and said the opposite. He said there is a new list approved by the IATF and [Robredo] can go in person to the Batasan," he said in Filipino. 



READ: Robredo hoping for 'honest' Duterte on pandemic response, plans in last SONA



Robredo throughout her term has had a tense relationship with Duterte, whose words have always held sway in the lower chamber of Congress where he has a supermajority. 



The House of Representatives later Sunday said it was all systems go for the President's yearly address on Monday. 



“Strict security and health restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of the President, Members and staff of Congress and other invited officials and guests throughout the activity,” Velasco said earlier Sunday.



Special identification cards are given to essential congressional staff and SONA attendees, who must present their vaccination cards as proof that they are fully vaccinated, as well as negative results of their RT-PCR and antigen tests, prior to entering the buildings inside the complex.



 with a report from Xave Gregorio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 22, 2021 - 12:16pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the preparations for and the delivery of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address.



Photo: RTVM screengrab from SONA 2020

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 22, 2021 - 12:16pm                              


                              
Akbayan party-list will hold a "Goodbye, Duterte!" protest in Quezon City on Friday, July 23, days before President Rodrigo Duterte will give the last State of the Nation Address of his presidency, the party-list says in an advisory.



"Akbayan advocates will bring oversized and colorful letters to spell out 'Goodbye, Duterte' along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. They will also bring moving boxes to send the strong message that Duterte needs to move out of his office as soon as possible and face accountability for his crimes against the people," it also says.



The protest will be at the Commission on Human Rights grounds, the site of a "freedom park" where protests and small gatherings are allowed.

                           

                           

                              

                                 July 19, 2021 - 3:46pm                              


                              
The House of Representatives will allow around 350 people to attend President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, the last for his presidency, on June 26, House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza says.



In a briefing, Mendoza says attendees will be from the Senate, House as well as other agencies. The number also includes guests.



He says the House session hall can normally hold around 1,500 people but capacity is lower due to physical distancing requirements.



Attendees will need to take an RT-PCR test prior to the SONA and an antigen test on the day of the address.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
